Business Milestones

Achievers

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the following local individuals to the Andrea Harris Task Force:

Yahel Humberto Flores

of Winston-Salem as a member of Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs. Flores is the Carolinas State Director at the American Business Immigration Coalition.

Andrew B. Spainhour

of King as a member of the North Carolina Commission on Inclusion. Spainhour is the senior vice president and general counsel of Replacements.

In June 2020, Cooper established the Andrea Harris Task Force to identify best practices to help create economic stability in disadvantaged communities, improve health and wellness in underserved areas, and achieve environmental justice.

* * * *

Allegacy Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Quintin Williams as associate board member.

Williams comes to the associate board position with a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and an MBA from High Point University. He is the chief operating officer at Debbie’s Staffing Services.

Announcements

Adams Carolinas Realty recently began operating out of an office in Winston-Salem and Conway, S.C., managing transactions for new construction, existing homes, relocating buyers, investors, developers and move up and downsizing buyers and sellers.

Dwanna Adams is the managing broker at the firm that is made up of team members Christopher Neal and Christine Bresky, luxury brokers/developers, and Andrea Adams (South Carolina sales).

Trent Adams, Dwanna’s husband, owns Trent Adams Properties and is a fourth generation general contractor and land developer with a wealth of knowledge about real estate.

For information, call 336-765-2065, email info@adamscarolinasrealty.com or visit https://adamscarolinasrealty.com.

Awards

Applied Systems, a global provider of cloud-based software, has awarded the 2022 Pinnacle Award to Towne Insurance Agency.

As Applied’s highest honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize partnerships with Applied Systems and celebrate innovative use of technology in driving digital transformation, business success and partnership in creating a connected insurance experience.

W. Douglas Russell is president and CEO of Towne Insurance.

“These are trailblazing organizations who are leading the way in delivering a more connected insurance experience by embracing digital technology that drives productivity, connectivity, intelligence, and value for their customers and business,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems, of the recipients of this year’s Pinnacle Awards.

The award was presented to Towne Insurance at Applied Net 2022, the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and managing general agents, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

* * * *

Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College has received the 2022 Gertrude S. Carraway Award of Merit from Preservation North Carolina for the restoration of George Vanderbilt’s 1895 Sunnicrest House. The project was designed by Winston-Salem architect David E. Gall, Architect, P.A.

Grants

Duke Energy provided $250,000 to community colleges throughout North Carolina. Grants in the amount of $25,000 were distributed to 10 organizations, including the Forsyth Technical Community College Foundation, from the Duke Energy Foundation. The lineworker training program funds will be primarily used by grantees for diversity recruitment, instructor stipends, equipment, materials and program marketing.

“The support of Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation has been instrumental in the success of Forsyth Tech’s electrical lineworker program. As we prepare to celebrate our 57th class of graduating lineworkers, this very generous additional gift from Duke will further boost our ability to meet the needs of our industry partners and of our communities that depend on these highly skilled graduates, while continuing to provide pathways to excellent career opportunities for our students,” said Janet N. Spriggs, president of Forsyth Technical Community College.