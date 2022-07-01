Business Milestones

Achievers

Dr. Roy Strowd III, associate professor of neurology and hematology and oncology and assistant dean for education and scholarship at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been appointed editor for Neurology: Education, the newest journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Neurology: Education provides the neurological and neuroscience communities with an outlet for disseminating peer-reviewed education research articles, curriculum innovations, evidence-based teaching and commentaries to enhance teaching and learning. The journal is free. Articles are published online with issues compiled two to four times per year.

Strowd has been the section editor for the AAN’s Resident & Fellow Section of Neurology, where he has managed the education portfolio for the journal for many years.

Dr. Andrea Fernandez, regional chief medical officer for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and Suzanne Danhauer, professor of social sciences and health policy at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, have been accepted into the Executive Leadership in Health Care at the Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine at Drexel University College of Medicine.

This is a yearlong part-time fellowship for women faculty in schools of medicine, dentistry, public health and pharmacy. The program is dedicated to developing the professional and personal skills required to lead and manage in today’s complex health care environment, with special attention to the unique challenges facing women in leadership positions.

Judge Ed Wilson, senior resident superior court judge for Caswell and Rockingham counties, was recently elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Conference of Superior Court Judges for 2022-2023. His term begins in October. The group is the statewide governing body for all superior court judges, both active and retired.

Superior courts, the state’s oldest courts, hear criminal cases, including felonies, and civil cases over $25,000. Superior court judges rotate every six months within their divisions.

As senior resident superior court judge, Wilson also manages the administrative duties of the courts in his district.

Wilson has served as a superior court judge since 2003. Prior to that he was in private practice in Eden with the firm of Maddrey, Wilson, Etringer and Smith.

Wilson just completed 20 years in the United States Army Reserve, where his most recent assignment was teaching military and constitutional law at West Point. He is married to Laurie Turnage Wilson and they are the parents of four children.

Awards

Michael T. Munley, professor of radiation oncology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, recently received the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine Jimmy Fenn Award for 2022. The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding career achievements and leadership in medical physics and their contributions to the American Association of Physicists in Medicine and the SEAAPM.

Dr. Michael Shapiro, Fred M. Parrish professor of cardiology and molecular medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, recently received the Elite Reviewer for the 2022 Simon Dack Award for Outstanding Scholarship from the American College of Cardiology. Shapiro was recognized earlier this year at the ACC.22 conference in Washington, D.C.

The ACC annually awards 10 peer reviewers as Elite Reviewers. These individuals have contributed high-quality critiques to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Sonia Crandall, professor of physician assistant studies at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, recently received the 2022 Southern Group on Educational Affairs Career Educator Award. This award is the SGEA’s highest accolade given to distinguished medical educators with a strong record of educational service, leadership and scholarship.

The SGEA promotes the continuum of successful medical education by providing a forum for discussing the concerns of the medical education profession, serving as a resource, and acting in an advisory capacity to the Group on Educational Affairs and the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Jamie Justice, assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has received the American Federation for Aging Research Vincent Cristofalo Rising Star Award.

The award is named in honor of Vincent Cristofalo, who dedicated his career to aging research and encouraging young scientists to investigate important problems in the biology of aging. Established in 2008, the award is presented to a scientist in the early or middle phase of their career.

A translational scientist, Justice’s research aims to evaluate the functional role of biological processes of underlying human aging and to move interventions targeting these processes to clinical trials.

AFAR is a national nonprofit that supports and advances pioneering biomedical research that is revolutionizing ways to help individuals live healthier and longer.

Grants

Chris Gillette, associate professor and assistant director of scholarship and research in the department of physician assistant studies at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been named the 2021-2022 Physician Assistant Education Association Faculty-Generated Research Grant awardee.

Gillette will receive $49,769 over three years to study what characteristics are most important when a patient chooses their primary care provider and how patients balance the trade-offs when selecting a provider.

The PAEA is a national organization representing PA educational programs, which works to ensure quality PA education through the development and distribution of educational services and products specifically geared toward meeting the emerging needs of PA programs, the PA profession and the health care industry.

On the Move

EGGER, a wood-based materials suppliers, recently welcomed two new plant managers to its Lexington facility. Markus Frevert has been named the plant manager for technical/production and Jonathon Stephens will serve as plant manager for finance/administration.

Reynolda has named Hannah Callaway director of marketing and communications for Reynolda House and Reynolda Gardens. In her role, Callaway will be responsible for creating and implementing all marketing and communications strategies and activities for Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and the Reynolda brand. Callaway joins Reynolda from the UNC School of the Arts, where she served as the associate director of digital media. Callaway has completed coursework for a Master of Arts in communication studies at UNCG.

