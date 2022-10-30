Business Milestones

Achievers

Alliance Insurance Services has been selected to be part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.

Only 282 independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2022 Best Practices Study. An IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency which then must qualify based on outstanding customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. More than 2,600 agencies were nominated this year.

The Best Practices Study was initiated by IIABA in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 91 individuals, including Kris Arthur Thiel of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Oct. 24.

Also, the board has announced that 47 North Carolina candidates, including Chase Matthew Clark and Timothy Steven Mauss, both of Winston-Salem, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in September.

Awards

Twenty-five active college football coaches, including Dave Clawson of Wake Forest University, make up the American Heart Association’s 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, a list of current coaches in consideration for the annual top honor.

The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life — on and off the field.

* * * *

A record-setting 184 state employees from nine state agencies and three University of North Carolina System institutions, including Winston-Salem State University, were honored with Governor’s Awards for Excellence on Oct. 25 in Jones Auditorium on the campus of Meredith College. The ceremony marked the first in-person presentation since 2019, after which pandemic protocols shifted recognition to virtual ceremonies.

The honor a state employee may receive for dedicated service to the state and the people of North Carolina, the Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize accomplishments and actions that are outside of the usual scope of their job duties. Awards were presented in six categories: customer service, efficiency and innovation, human relations, outstanding government service, public service and safety, and heroism.

WSSU was recognized for efficiency and innovation.

On the Move

Davie County Schools has announced Karen Jarvis, a Davie County native, has been named its new marketing and communications officer. Most recently, Jarvis served as corporate communications manager at Allegacy Federal Credit Union in Winston-Salem. Prior to that, she owned her own public relations agency serving clients across the state.