Business Milestones

Achievers

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation is celebrating a new year by announcing officers and the addition of new board members to provide stewardship and oversight of its operations and activities.

Officers include: Elizabeth Madden, chairwoman, client advisor with Truist Private Wealth Management; Dr. John Card, vice chairman, lead clinician at Novant Health Medical Group; T.L. Brown, secretary, vice president, senior fiduciary officer at Members Trust Company; Sherry Polonsky, treasurer, chief financial officer of Williams Development Group.

New board members include: Chuck Blixt, current chairman of the board at Atrum Coal NL; Gwenn Clements, former fashion model/consultant; Andrea Gendrachi, multilingual independent marketing and advertising professional; Gary Ortiz, global sourcing manager for Sonos; John-Mark Mitchell, founder, CEO and owner of Mitchell Prime Properties; J.G. Wolfe IV, president and owner of Reuben Rink Marketing & Advertising firm.

* * * *

AARP North Carolina, a volunteer-led organization, appointed Helen Mack of Kernersville as its new state president in addition to four new executive council members, including Harriett R. Miller of Winston-Salem. The volunteer executive council guides the work of the state office serving 1.1 million of AARP’s 38 million members nationwide.

After retiring as an elementary school principal in Rochester N.Y., Mack returned to UNCG to complete a gerontological counseling degree along with a gerontology certificate.

Miller is a staffing and employment leader with extensive experience in college, professional, and technical recruitment efforts in the aerospace, technical and government contracting industries. Miller is a co-leader for Walk With A Doctor through AARP and a leader for Adult Children of Aging Parents in Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Nine teachers from across North Carolina, including Tiffany Wynn of Thomasville Middle, have been selected as the state’s regional Teachers of the Year for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

These accomplished educators will now compete for the title of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina Teacher of the Year. The winner succeeds the 2022 Teacher of the Year, Leah Carper, an English teacher at Northern Guilford High School in the Guilford County School district.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the nine regional Teachers of the Year are all stand-out educators, any one of whom is deserving of being named the state’s Teacher of the Year.

Awards

Allegacy Federal Credit Union’s chief financial planning officer, Steve Franke, earned high honors as one of five top directors in mid-sized investment firms from Kehrer Bielan Research and Consulting for his work with Allegacy Investment Group.

The recipients of the 2022 Kehrer Bielan top director awards were chosen based on a transparent, multi-faceted, data-driven process that evaluated the performance of the director’s firm. In total, 557 banks and credit unions were assessed with Franke and Allegacy Investment Group landing in the top five.

Franke joined Allegacy in 2013 as program manager and was previously president of Franke Professional Services.

* * * *

HanesBrands has been recognized with an A- score on the global CDP annual sustainability disclosures across two key areas of environmental impact – climate change and water security.

HBI achieved this recognition for its leadership in transparency, best practices and coordinated action on climate change issues and water security.

The A- score for water security is the highest HBI has received from CDP in that category. The company ranked in the top 11% of companies assessed in climate change and top 12% for water security.

HBI has 2030 goals to reduce water use by 25% in their own operations and by 2025, to align wastewater with Zero Discharge with Hazardous Chemicals wastewater standards.

For more details about CDP and its scoring methodology, visit www.cdp.net.

On the Move

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that Erin Jones Adams and James E. Simon were elected as members of the law firm effective Jan. 1. Jones Adams rejoined Spilman in late 2021 after a multi-year engagement supporting executive administration and compliance initiatives at a liberal arts college. Her primary areas of practice now include employment law, corporate law and education law. Simon focuses his practice on civil litigation and trial work, with particular emphasis on representing multinational and regional companies in complex commercial litigation. Both are based in the Winston-Salem office.