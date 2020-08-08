Carrie Vickery, a Forsyth County District Court judge, has been elected to serve as president of the Forsyth County Bar Association and 31st Judicial District Bar for the 2020-2021 year.
Novant Health has been recognized by the American Hospital Association for its Choices and Champions, a palliative and end-of-life care program. It received The Circle of Life award. The award honors programs that can serve as models for other health care organizations as they develop advance care planning programs. Novant Health was also recognized for adding palliative care to nine hospitals in addition to its two hospitals that already had such programs.
Patrick Rush, the CEO of Triad Financial Advisors in Greensboro, received honorable mention in the 14th annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to March of Dimes. The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the following area residents to the North Carolina Addictions Specialist Professional Practice Board:
— Kendra Davis as a licensed addictions specialist professional. Davis is a clinical substance abuse trainer at the N.C. Department of Public Safety and an adjunct professor at Forsyth Technical Community College. She is also a certified clinical supervisor.
— Michael McGuire of Greensboro as a licensed addiction specialist professional selected from the allied mental health, substance use disorder, developmental disabilities treatment and prevention profession. McGuire is an assistant clinical professor in the School of Social Work at UNC Chapel Hill. He is also a licensed clinical social worker and marital and family therapist.
— Shirley Hymon-Parker of Greensboro has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the N.C. Industrial Hemp Commission as a full-time faculty member of a state land grant university who regularly works in the field of agriculture. She is the associate dean for the agricultural program at N.C. A&T State University. Hymon-Parker was previously the associate research director at the School of Agricultural and Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
— High Point Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award and the Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force:
— N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth of Winston-Salem was appointed as a member at-large. He serves as a representative for District 75, which represents part of Forsyth County. Lambeth retired from Wake Forest Baptist Health in 2012 as the president of the Lexington Medical Center and Davie Hospital.
— Catherine Harvey Sevier of Greensboro was appointed as a member at-large. She currently serves as the managing director at The Generations Study Group, LLC and as an adjunct professor of public health at UNC Greensboro. Sevier also serves as the co-chair of the N.C. Future of Nursing Action Coalition.
— The Rev. Anthony Spearman of Greensboro was appointed as a member at-large. Spearman is an ordained minister with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church denomination (A.M.E. Zion), and is the current president of the North Carolina NAACP. Spearman was the third vice president with NC NAACP from 2011-2017 and won the N.C. Champion of Equality Award in 2011.
— C.C. Lambeth of Greensboro was appointed as a member at-large. Lambeth is the owner and CEO of C2 Contractors, LLC. Lambeth currently serves as a member of the Executive Board of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and is a member of Governor Cooper’s Advisory Council on Historically Underutilized Businesses for North Carolina. Lambeth is a founder of NC A&T State University’s Board of Visitors and is a primary business partner at ICE Securities, LLC.
— Lenora Campbell of Greensboro was appointed as a North Carolina Historically Black College or University Representative. She is the dean of the College of Health and Human Services at N.C. A&T University. Campbell has more than 30 years of experience in Higher Education. Campbell also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Moses Cone Health System.
— Dr. Charlene Green of Greensboro was appointed as a member at-large. Green is an anesthesiologist at Cone Health. She serves as the president of the Old North State Medical Society and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the North Carolina Medical Society.
