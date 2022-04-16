Business Milestones

Announcements

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors awarded $1.1 million through the Economic Catalyst Program to the city of Thomasville to help extend public sewer to serve Nucor, a manufacturing company that announced it will locate a new facility at an industrial site on U.S. 64 in Davidson County.

The project will create 180 jobs that pay, on average, $99,660 in annual salaries, with a total capital investment of $310 million by the company.

* * * *

The City/County Planning Board and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership are starting the initial planning efforts for the 2023 Downtown Winston-Salem Plan Update, which seeks to set a vision for the next 10 years and beyond. To take the first public input survey, visit tinyurl.com/kkr7pj8v. There will be public meetings and other opportunities for public input.

Questions or comments can be sent to Jason Thiel at jason@dwsp.org or at 336-354-1500.

* * * *

Greater Winston-Salem’s next Lunch With Leaders features Chief Catrina Thompson, Winston-Salem’s 15th chief of police. It is set for noon April 20 at the Hampton Inn and Suites W-S Downtown, 235 N. Cherry St. in Winston-Salem.

Thompson is a native of Detroit where she graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in criminal justice. Additionally, she also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.

Participants will learn about Thompson’s career and the leadership lessons she has discovered along the way.

Complimentary parking is available onsite and lunch will be provided.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/4s54w2hb.

* * * *

The Reach Women’s Conference inspires professional women to reach up in their careers, reach over to each other and reach back to champion the next generation of women in the workplace.

The conference will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 26 at Wake Forest Biotech Place in Winston-Salem.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2yxk4rxy.

On the Move

Heather M. Kindley has joined the law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler. Her areas of practice include construction loan transactions, deeds, easements, rights-of-way, leases and residential closing transactions.

