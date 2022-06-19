Business Milestones

Achievers

Leadership North Carolina held graduation for its 29th class May 11 at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Each year, through a rigorous selection process, LNC chooses a class of established and emerging leaders from across the state to participate in its program. Leadership North Carolina’s Class 29 comprises top leaders from the government, business, nonprofit and education sectors.

Local participants included: Amanda Balwah, associate vice chancellor for institutional integrity, UNC School of the Arts; Manju Bhat, interim associate dean, Winston-Salem State University; Erin Lynch, associate provost of research, WSSU; and Jeff Smith, owner, Smitty’s Notes and SmittysNotes.com.

* * * *

Joyner Edmundson was recently elected treasurer of CFA Society North Carolina, an association of more than 1,400 finance and investment professionals. The society is the North Carolina affiliate of the CFA Institute, a global organization of more than 190,000 investment professionals.

Edmundson, with more than 25 years of investment experience, is an investment adviser for Salem Investment Counselors in Winston-Salem, an independent wealth management firm with $3.4 billion in assets under management.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper announced four judicial appointments to district courts across the state.

Local appointments include:

Gretchen Hollar Kirkman

as District Court judge in District 17B, which serves Surry and Stokes counties. She will fill the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Spencer Key. Currently, Kirkman is the sole practitioner at the Law Office of Gretchen Hollar Kirkman.

Matthew Rupp

as District Court judge in District 24, which serves Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Larry Leake. Rupp is currently a partner at Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Attorneys at Law.

Announcements

Family-owned and operated Allen Industries, based out of Greensboro, acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite (previously Burton Signworks) on April 6.

Allen Industries got its start in 1931 with neon signs, growing into a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company. The fourth-generation sign-maker has a national footprint with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio. The Mount Airy facility will be Allen Industries seventh location, allowing the signage company more capacity, equipment and expertise to design, build and maintain every type of signage and re-imaging program and fulfill even more projects across the U.S. and abroad. Allen Industries completed nearly 2,000 national and international installations last year.

Allen Industries plans to add employees and bring back the numbers and culture of the former Burton Electric Signs/Burton Signworks and welcomes all applications. For information, visit www.allenindustries.com/careers.

Awards

Dr. Anthony Atala of Winston-Salem was presented with the 2022 Jacobson Innovation Award at the American College of Surgeons dinner held June 10 in his honor in Chicago. He is currently the George Link Jr. Professor and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the W. H. Boyce professor and chairman of urology at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The international surgical award from the ACS honors living surgeons who are innovators of a new development or technique in any field of surgery.

Atala is a pediatric urologist, researcher, professor and mentor who is renowned for developing foundational principles for regenerative medicine research, which holds great promise for people who require tissue substitution and reconstruction. Atala and his team successfully implanted the world’s first laboratory grown bladder in 1999.

* * * *

Bernie Mann, president and publisher of “Our State” magazine, is the 2022 recipient of the City and Regional Magazine Association’s Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Each year, the City and Regional Magazine Association honors a person or business who has greatly contributed to the industry.

Mann received the award at a ceremony May 23 in St. Louis during the association’s annual conference.

Mann purchased “The State” magazine in 1996 and changed the name to “Our State” to reflect the inclusive nature of the magazine.

The magazine has grown from 23,000 subscribers in 1996 to 188,000 today. The magazine celebrates its 89th anniversary in June 2022.

In March 2018, Mann sold the company into an ESOP, an employee stock ownership plan. While he remains the publisher of “Our State,” he is no longer the owner — the employees are.

On the Move

Maya Brooks is the new assistant curator of contemporary art, serving both the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh and the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. The new position, which started June 2, builds on the past two years of Brooks’ experience as the Mellon Foundation Assistant Curator at NCMA.

