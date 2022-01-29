Business Milestones

Achievers
Surry-Yadkin Works was recently highlighted during the North Carolina Business Committee for Education’s annual meeting. Surry-Yadkin Works was noted as an example of “high quality work-based learning.”
The Surry-Yadkin Works program is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties, including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.
Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director Crystal Folger-Hawks emphasized the importance of creating successful matches between local employers and their needs along with the student interns and what they wish to gain experience in. She also noted the importance of monthly training in fields like public speaking, human resources development skills and OSHA 10.
NCBCE included interviews and success stories from Altec interns Jesus Nava, Daisy Garcia, Tyler Ramey and Rylan Loggins; Tampco intern Amani Tilley; Scenic Automotive Group intern Evelin Lara; and former intern and current Altec employee Adriana Landaverde.
During the fall 2021 semester, 31 Surry-Yadkin Works interns were working in 21 businesses and organizations in Surry and Yadkin counties. All interns received a stipend to cover transportation costs, and many employers also paid them for their work.
The funding for Surry-Yadkin Works is a joint effort with commitments from the Surry County and Yadkin County commissioners. An anonymous contributor donated $100,000 prompted by a presentation about the program at an educational summit. Surry-Yadkin Works began on Jan. 1.
For information, call 336-401-7820, email folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org.
Four Atrium Health physical rehabilitation centers have been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center are among the 230 facilities across the nation recognized for providing high-quality rehabilitation.
According to Newsweek, America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers provide high quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodations and amenities.
Pharr Law has announced that Steve M. Pharr and Stacey Bailey-Pharr have been selected to the North Carolina 2022 Super Lawyers list in construction litigation.
Announcements
The Winston-Salem Foundation has welcomed Matthew Cullinan, Carol Davis and Tom Lawson to The Winston-Salem Foundation Committee, the foundation’s primary governing body.
Cullinan has spent nearly three decades in leadership positions at Wake Forest University, the University of Notre Dame and most recently, the University of Denver.
Davis is executive director of S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation and special assistant to the chancellor of Winston-Salem State University.
Lawson is managing director of Bank of America Private Bank Philanthropic Solutions Group.
The foundation is “most appreciative of the leadership of Lucia Marshall, Dr. John McConnell and Randall Tuttle who rotated off the committee in December.”
On the Move
National Truck Protection Company, a commercial truck warranty company based in Winston-Salem, has promoted the following team members: Zack Bowman, claims technical manager; Andy Warnstaff, claims process manager; Chad Baker, senior technical specialist; and Kramer Groach, claims service representatives. Also, several new employees from the Triad joined the company, including: Ashley Ancho as accounting manager and Shariff Murray as a direct sales representative. The company also recognized Nicole Baluk, who has served the company for 25 years.
At the January board meeting of the High Point Arts Council, Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins announced her plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year in June 2022. “My original plans were to retire in 2020, but in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do. Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the Arts Council is in good financial standing. Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures,” commented Lumpkins.
Sarah Gregory, an award-winning architect in senior living design, has joined CJMW Architecture as director of senior living.
Sarah R. Barker is the newly hired director of development and community relations for Pennybyrn in High Point. Barker served The Presbyterian Homes and Friends Homes as associate director of development for the past five years.
