Business Milestones

Activities

Novant Health introduced a new 38-foot-long community care cruiser on April 6 with a ribbon-cutting in the parking lot behind Novant Health Today’s Woman OB/GYN, 2001 Today’s Woman Ave. in Winston-Salem.

The new cruiser will provide a wide variety of free walk-thru health services including screenings and vaccines, nutrition education and counseling, physical assessments including sports physicals, and referrals to primary and specialty care services. The community care cruiser will be regularly deployed to reach patients in and around Forsyth County.

Novant Health will deploy two more community care cruisers later this year to serve patients in and around Charlotte and Wilmington. Achievers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has appointed 12 U.S. attorneys, including U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina, to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys.

Created in 1973, the AGAC advises the attorney general on matters of policy, procedure and management impacting the offices of the U.S. attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. attorneys in department policies.

The first meeting of the AGAC will take place later this spring.

Announcements

Local entrepreneur Brandi Crumley will hold a grand opening on April 14 for her business The Blooming Board, a French-inspired charcuterie. A ribbon-cutting is set for 5:30 p.m. followed by refreshments.

The business is at 142 Church Ave. in High Point.

For information, call 336-963-5605.

On the Move

High Point University welcomes another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program as Gary Inman joins HPU as designer in residence. Inman also joined the HPU family in August 2021 as an assistant professor of the practice of interior design within the university’s David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design. He has 28 years of experience in the practice of interior design.

Sarah Mann Willcox has been named executive director for the North Carolina Network of Grantmakers. She succeeds Ret Boney, who has been with the organization since 2013. NCNG is a statewide forum to connect and support grantmaking organizations’ staff, board and trustees. It is a charitable venture operating under the fiscal sponsorship of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Paul Southern to vice president of IT infrastructure and operations. Previously, Southern was the director of IT infrastructure services at Truliant.

