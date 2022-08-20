Business Milestones

Announcements

Senior Services has announced the recent election of new members to the Senior Services Board of Directors. Elected to three-year terms on the board are Iris Cole, partner at She Raises the Bar; Robbie Irvin, community volunteer; and N.C. State Rep. Evelyn Terry. Officers elected for 2022-23 were Catrina A. Thompson, chairwoman; Sandlin M. Douglas, chairman-elect; Dr. Edward G. Shaw, secretary; and Shana Hurt, treasurer. Lynn B. Eisenberg is immediate past board chairwoman.

New members were also elected to serve on the board of directors of the Senior Services Foundation, a supporting organization of Senior Services. The following were chosen to serve three-year terms: Russ Armistead, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville; Kriss Dinkins, director of people and culture strategy execution at Novant Health; Michael Jeske, retired vice-president — corporate controller at Hanesbrands; Cheryl Lindsay, director of global diversity and inclusion at Hanesbrands; and Talitha Vickers, marketing and business development manager at Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton. Foundation officers elected for 2022-23 are Marie Arcuri, chairwoman; Davida Martin, chairwoman-elect; Kay Chalk, secretary; and Ted Goins, treasurer. Chris Chapman is immediate past board chairman.

To volunteer or donate, call 336-725-0907 or visit seniorservicesinc.org.

On the Move

Salem College has promoted two team members and added one to its staff for fall 2022. Victoria Burgos was promoted to dean of students, Heather Richardson was promoted to director of residence life and Nicole Gatto fills a new role as director of student support and conduct.