Achievers

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center are the first and only hospitals in North Carolina — and among only 28 in the world — to receive international recognition by the American College of Surgeons Quality Verification Program.

The inaugural group includes 25 U.S. hospitals and three international hospitals — two in Japan and one in Australia.

According to the ACS, the Quality Verification Program standards provide a proven and standardized method for establishing, measuring and improving a hospital’s quality infrastructure across all surgical departments.

In 2018, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center served as the first pilot site for the program and helped the ACS develop the standards. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgeons then worked closely with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center when they became a pilot site in 2019.

Both hospitals received site visits and comprehensive assessments by the ACS team, which included recommendations on engaging the entire team — from leadership to front line providers — to create and maintain an ongoing culture of safety and quality.

The current verification period runs through 2025.

Announcements

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has selected Destination by Design of Boone to help create an economic development action plan to benefit the Parkway’s gateway communities in Virginia and North Carolina.

This work is made possible by two complementary grants awarded to the foundation by the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The grants designated $393,193 for Virginia and $517,924 for North Carolina, and are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and U.S. EDA’s programs to advance economic recovery and resilience in travel, tourism, and other sectors.

While the foundation has already initiated discussions with hundreds of community leaders from Waynesboro, Va., to Cherokee, N.C., Destination by Design will facilitate more detailed listening sessions in all 29 counties in the Parkway corridor, followed by a dozen regional meetings to explore specific issues and opportunities. The resulting action plan will identify key projects that will advance economic development in multiple communities within the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor.

This effort marks the first time in the Parkway’s 87-year history that all 29 Parkway counties will engage together to determine strategies that have wide-ranging benefits for the park’s neighboring communities.

On the Move

Dr. Christine Harvin, formerly employed at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, has joined High Point University as an assistant professor of clinical sciences and will be teaching courses related to pharmacy management.

Treva Huffstetler, Linda Pennucci and Wanda Saxx have joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, as affiliate brokers.

Ladine Glymph and Lindsey Phlegar have joined National Truck Protection Company, a provider of commercial truck protection plans with the NTP and Premium 2000+ brands, as claim service representatives in the Winston-Salem corporate office. The company also recently recognized veteran associates reaching milestones with the company: Shelby Owen and Clara Bustamante, 20 years of service; and Jonathan Steele, Brijesh Patel, Andy Warnstaff and Edwin Mijangos, 10 years of service.