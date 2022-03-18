Business Milestones

Achievers

The Best Regional Fast Food restaurants in the 2022 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10 Best contest, organized by rank from first to 10th are Dick’s Drive-In, Sheetz, PDQ, Whataburger, Culver’s, Runza, Schoop’s Hamburgers, Biscuitville, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and In-N-Out Burger.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce recently recognized 33 individuals as North Carolina Main Street Champions. They were recognized for their commitment to downtown revitalization and strong communities in 2021 during a virtual recognition ceremony.

Local champions included: David Jackson of Boone, Terra Greene of Lexington and Bryan Grote of Mount Airy.

High Point University is adding another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program. Willie Jolley will join HPU as the personal development expert in residence. He is a Hall of Fame speaker, an award-winning singer, author and a popular national radio and television personality.

Announcements

The F1RST at North Point ribbon-cutting is set for 4:30 p.m. March 30 at 8025 N. Point Blvd. in Winston-Salem.

Organizers will cut the ribbon on newly-renovated office suites designed for small business owners.

Participants will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and network with local business owners and community leaders.

For information about F1RST at North Point, contact Chuck Edwards at 336-317-0602 or chuck@GoNorthPoint.com.

For information about the ribbon cutting, call 336-728-9245.

Greater Winston-Salem is launching a new event series: The Founders Forum.

The event, set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 7 at 500 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem, brings entrepreneurs and collaborators together to champion a more interconnected startup community. Attendees can enjoy entrepreneurial programming and complimentary beverages; dinner can be purchased from an on-site food truck.

Jennifer Byrne, Javara Research, will be the keynote speaker.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8zfmbh.

Awards

The UNCa Board of Governors has selected 17 outstanding faculty members, including Amber DeBono of Winston-Salem State University and Jamie Call Blankinship of the UNC School of the Arts, to receive the 2022 Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

The recipients, who represent all 16 of North Carolina’s public universities and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies and Programs.

Established by the board in 1993 to highlight the importance of teaching, the awards recognize the extraordinary contributions of faculty members system-wide.

DeBono is an associate professor in psychological sciences at WSU and Blankinship serves as director of stage management in UNCSA’s School of Design and Production.

High Point University, UNCG and Wake Forest University have been recognized with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA.

Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, recognizes colleges and universities who meet the following five standards: Establishing a tree advisory committee, evidence of a tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service learning projects.

The Shoe Market was named a winner of a Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine.

The Shoe Market was featured in the November/December 2021 issue of Footwear Insight along with 69 other stores that were recognized as winners of the Gold Medal honors.

The Gold Medal Service Awards are presented to stores that earn a score of 70 or better based on the results of a mystery shopping evaluation authorized by Footwear Insight and conducted by an independent third party mystery shopping firm. The Shoe Market achieved its recognition by earning points on 26 different criteria involved in the shoe buying process.

The Gold Medal Service Awards are open to all independently owned shoe stores and regional chains that have significant shoe businesses.

Grants

A team of researchers at Wake Forest University, the University of Kentucky and Princeton University has received a National Science Foundation Special Creativity extension for its current grant. This award allows the group to take on high-risk, high-reward opportunities in electronic materials. Physics professor Oana Jurchescu leads the Wake Forest effort.

Only a small number of NSF grants are awarded a Special Creativity extension. Jurchescu is the first WFU faculty member to receive this award. Special Creativity extension recipients are expected to transform their field. The award provides 18-months of continued funding for a collaborative research project called OSCAR (Organic Semiconductors by Computation on the Accelerated Refinement) through the foundation’s Designing Materials to Revolutionize and Engineer Our Future program. The mission of OSCAR is to develop methods for the design of organic semiconductors that will shorten the path from concept to commercialization for optoelectronic materials and devices.

Jurchescu was also named Wake Forest’s Baker Family Professor of Physics in 2021.

On the Move

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that David L. Tarbet recently joined the law firm as a counsel attorney in its North Carolina office.

