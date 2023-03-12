Achievers

The North Carolina Early Childhood Foundation has announced the first 15 employers — representing more than 600 employees — to receive a Family Forward NC Certification. Local certified employers include Computerway Food Systems of High Point and The Health Foundation of Wilkes County.

Certified employers represent workplaces across the state of North Carolina and industries as diverse as manufacturing, child care and web design. These employers have met the certification standards outlined by NCECF’s Family Forward NC initiative by offering policies and practices that support the health and well-being of North Carolina’s children and families.

Announcements

The North Carolina Railroad Company was recently named one of several partners involved in Siemens Mobility’s project to open a new East Coast manufacturing facility for railroad rolling stock products in Lexington. All told, Siemens Mobility will build a $220 million manufacturing facility and bring 506 new jobs to Davidson County.

Siemens Mobility, headquartered in Munich, Germany, has been a global leader in the production of transportation solutions for more than 160 years.

Through NCRR’s economic development initiative NCRR Invests, NCRR is investing approximately $1 million to assist with the costs of construction and materials needed for Siemens Mobility’s new on-site rail infrastructure operations in Davidson County. This project will produce an estimated 264 rail cars per year at build-out.

Additional partners include the North Carolina General Assembly and Norfolk Southern.

Awards

Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Greensboro, has earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2022.

Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey recently presented Order of the Guardian awards to Johnny Mastin and Chuck Holcomb.

The commissioner, who serves as the State Fire Marshal, presents this award to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service.

Mastin was recognized for 65 years of active service to the fire industry. Mastin was one of the charter members of the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department and was instrumental in starting the Wilkes County Fire Fighters Training Facility.

Holcomb was recognized for his 50 years of service with the Elkin Emergency Rescue Squad.

United Way of Forsyth County has announced that five organizations and one individual received 2022 Spirit of North Carolina awards. The annual Spirit of North Carolina awards celebrate organizations and individuals that achieved United Way campaign excellence through impactful events, engaged leadership, and volunteer engagement.

The 2022 recipients include: City of Winston-Salem, impactful and engaging campaign category; John Deere Kernersville Construction Machinery Corporation, building momentum and sustainability through engaged leadership and employees category; Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, leading through the diversity, equity and inclusion lens category; ITW Texwipe, building a legacy of community engagement through volunteerism category; Truist, long-term impact category; and Andy Brown, United Way community ambassador.

United Way of North Carolina recognized a total of 74 Spirit of North Carolina Award winners, representing 17 local United Ways. For information, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.

Martha Larson, Forsyth Tech’s Small Business Center’s director in 2022, has been recognized as the State Director of the Year by the North Carolina Community College System.

Larson came to Forsyth Tech in 2022 after serving at Davidson-Davie Community College.

In addition to leading Forsyth Tech’s Small Business Center, Larson is also the regional director for the Piedmont/Triad region, providing leadership to the seven Small Business Center Directors in the region. Larson also serves as co-chairwoman of the professional development committee for the Small Business Center Network and worked to ensure the success of the planning and execution of the network’s fall and spring conferences.

On the Move

Ron Hann, a former senior level official with the Department of Defense, has joined the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine as director for technology integration. He will be working with the RegenMed Development Organization. Hann’s areas of focus includes national and government business development.