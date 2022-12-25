Business Milestones

Achievers

The Wake Forest University Center for the Study of Capitalism has announced that Mark Brucker will join the executive advisory committee.

Brucker is the chief risk officer for consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wake Forest University.

Brucker joins Maria Ghazal, Alex Wilson, Bob Baker, Jay Cooper and Rob Wall who were previously announced as CSC Executive Advisors. Rounding out the distinguished CSC Executive Council are: Warren Stephens, Billy Prim and CSC founder John A. Allison.

* * * *

Dr. Matthew Miles, associate professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently named inaugural editor in chief of CHEST Pulmonary, a journal established by the American College of Chest Physicians.

CHEST Pulmonary is set to launch in early 2023 and will publish clinically relevant research and patient management guidance for pulmonary and sleep medicine teams worldwide. It will join the flagship journal CHEST in the college’s portfolio.

* * * *

Dr. Candice McNeil, associate professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently elected a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Fellowship in IDSA is one of the highest honors in the field of infectious diseases and is given to those who have achieved professional excellence and provided significant service to the profession. Applicants for IDSA Fellowship must be nominated by their peers and meet specified criteria that include continuing identification with the field of infectious diseases, national or regional recognition and publication of their scholarly work.

* * * *

Dr. William Huang, professor of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently appointed to the American Academy of Dermatology’s 2023 melanoma/skin cancer community programs committee.

Huang will begin his term at the close of the 2023 annual meeting and end at the close of the 2026 annual meeting. The committee serves as an expert advisory committee for issues related to melanoma and other skin cancers and is responsible for the SPOTme skin cancer screening program under the SPOT Skin Cancer initiative.

* * * *

Dr. Anthony Atala, professor and chairman of urology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, was recently named vice chairman of the American College of Surgeons Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents consists of 24 members and governs the ACS. The regents formulate policy and direct the affairs of the ACS.

WFIRM is recognized as an international leader in translating scientific discovery into clinical therapies. As director of WFIRM, Atala leads an interdisciplinary team of about 400 who work to engineer more than 40 different replacement tissues and organs, and to develop healing cell therapies – all with the goal to cure, rather than treat, disease.

Awards

Mark C. Chappell, professor of hypertension at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was the recipient of the American Heart Association’s 2022 Arthur C. Corcoran Memorial Lecture Award sponsored by the Council on Hypertension.

Chappell’s lecture “Evolving Concepts of the Renin-Angiotensin System: From Hypertension to COVID-19” is based on 30 years of research involving the role of the renin-angiotensin system in fetal programming events, salt sensitivity, sex differences in hypertension and the role of the estrogen receptor GPER, as well as the influence of the intracellular RAS in the nucleus and mitochondria of the kidney.

This honorary lecture, presented annually at the AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions by a distinguished honoree from the field of hypertension, was established in 1977 in honor of Arthur Curtis Corcoran.

* * * *

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International has selected Visit Winston-Salem president Richard Geiger as one of its “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds” for 2022.

This is the 20th year HSMAI has compiled the list, which annually recognizes exemplary achievement and leadership in the hospitality sales, marketing, revenue optimization and distribution. Geiger will join an exclusive list when he is honored by HSMAI at a reception in Los Angeles Feb. 23.

The 2022 “Top 25” honorees were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: Creativity and innovation, cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

An accomplished hospitality and management industry professional with more than 40 years of experience, Geiger was appointed president of Visit Winston-Salem in February 2010. Geiger has also held the top convention sales and marketing position for the Visit Orlando and was the president and chief executive officer at the Buffalo/Niagara Convention and Visitors Bureau, where his responsibilities included managing the Convention Center, Sports Corporation and Film Commission.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has been recognized as a finalist in the 2022 Healthiest Employers of the Triad, an awards program created to honor organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. Truliant’s branch and facilities network includes locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics. The survey is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that simplifies data-driven decision-making with an intuitive user experience, predictive modeling and curated action steps.

On the Move

IFB Solutions, a nonprofit organization based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has promoted Laura True to senior director of human resources. In her new capacity, True will lead IFB’s human resources team supporting IFB’s nearly 1,000 employees.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Beth Eller to the newly created role of senior vice president of mortgage lending. Eller serves on the N.C. Secretary of State’s mortgage eclosing advisory committee.