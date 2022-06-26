Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center at the North Carolina Department of Commerce has announced that 46 North Carolina communities — including Boone, Elkin, Lexington and Mount Airy — have been designated a 2022 Accredited Main Street America program. This accreditation status is Main Street America’s top-tier recognition and signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully developing an asset-based economic development strategy, and implementation through the Main Street Four-Point Approach.

Atrium Health enterprise Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Scott Rissmiller has been named among Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for the second consecutive year.

The 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives award program honors individuals in health care who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside their respective organizations.

As a member of the executive team leading 70,000 Atrium Health teammates, Rissmiller is responsible for the management and direction of the enterprise’s service line and care divisions, as well as the system’s medical group, which consists of more than 6,000 physicians.

A Winston-Salem entrepreneur is being recognized in Ernst & Young’s annual Entrepreneur Of The Year competition.

Justin W. Strickland, CEO of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Southeast Award winner. The distinction is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent panel of judges selected Strickland based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

As a Southeast award winner, Strickland will now be considered by a national independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 National Award. National finalists and winners, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2023.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change was established in Winston-Salem in 2016 and currently has franchise locations nationwide.

Announcements

The Samaritan Ministries board of directors has elected seven new members. All seven will begin their three-year terms on the Samaritan board beginning July 1. Samaritan Ministries provides food and shelter to hungry and homeless neighbors in the Winston-Salem area.

The new members are Jonathan Bennett, dishwasher and community meals worker at Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina/Providence Culinary Training; Panissa Caldwell, director of central clinical operations at Novant Health Medical Group; and Andrea Jenkins, director of development, major and planned gifts at Winston-Salem State University.

Also joining the board are Kathy Murray, advanced practice medical provider at The FMRT Group; Paul Neil, senior credit officer at Pinnacle Financial Partners; Tanner Robinson, financial adviser, executive director-investments at Oppenheimer & Co.; and Susanne Wilkinson, senior human resources consultant at Wells Fargo.

Awards

Honda Aircraft Co.’s latest model, the HondaJet Elite S, was named the Best Light Jet in the Robb Report’s 34th annual “Best of the Best” issue. Through the Best of the Best Awards, Robb Report celebrates the finest products from around the world of the past 12 months.

This marks the second time HondaJet has won the Best of the Best award, having previously won in 2007 when it was an experimental aircraft.

The HondaJet Elite S was shown in May of 2021 at Honda Aircraft Co.’s first-ever virtual product launch. This award-winning aircraft is the fastest, highest and farthest flying business jet in its category.

Military

Robert Eaton was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 and will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.

Eaton is the son of Robert Strom Eaton and Wanda Gilliland Eaton of Johnson City, Tenn.

He is the grandson of the late William Issac Gilliland and Edna Holt Gilliland of Newport, Tenn., and the late John Charles Eaton and Elizabeth Strom Eaton of Winston-Salem.

Eaton was recruited to play Division 1 soccer at the United States Naval Academy; he will be playing goalkeeper for the midshipman.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer.

The Naval Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.

On the Move

Reynolda has named Christopher A. Scudder grants and stewardship manager. Prior to joining Reynolda, Scudder served as grants officer for the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, S.C.

