Achievers

Morgan Stanley has announced that The Osborn-Berrier Group based in Winston-Salem has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2023 list of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams ranking was developed by Shook Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Stacy Clyde Eggers IV of Boone to the North Carolina State Board of Elections as chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party. Eggers has served on the board since 2020. Eggers is the managing partner of Eggers Law Firm in Boone.

Announcements

The Winston-Salem Police Department is requesting feedback on a camera sharing platform via a survey at tinyurl.com/4637rbsf. Local business input is important in informing the WSPD’s public safety efforts.

The WSPD’s Real Time Crime Center is a technology hub that integrates private business camera feeds to help detect, deter and solve crimes.

The system allows community members to communicate with businesses and the police department via a private platform to allow for better communication between neighboring business.

Awards

Unifi received an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas awards in the sustainability/energy category for its Textile Takeback initiative that transforms fabric waste into Repreve fiber to make new products. These awards honor sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives and other creative projects.

Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by diverting textile waste from landfills, giving the material a new life and limiting the industry’s waste footprint.

* * * *

Senior Living Communities recently attended the 2023 Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo, where they were awarded the Argentum Best of the Best Award for their emPowerD Wellness Program. The company developed the emPowerD program to support members and their loved ones affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Senior Living Communities developed emPowerD in early 2021 to support members in combating the symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. Focusing on the whole person, from physical wellness to mental health, emPowerD incorporates circuit training, support groups and educational programs for members and their loved ones.

* * * *

This spring, Quality Oil Company of Winston-Salem and their hotel division, Quality Hospitality, received several prestigious awards from the Hilton brand. The Hampton Inn at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and their Hilton Garden Inn Asheville Downtown both earned the Hilton Award of Excellence for ranking within the top 5% of Hilton properties worldwide. The award recognizes these hotels for balancing exceptional product and overall guest experience while representing Hilton’s customer promise to deliver the most reliable, friendly service.

Quality Hospitality’s Hampton Inn Christiansburg, Va. was the recipient of the Conrad Achievement Award, which recognizes them for ranking #3 out of all Hampton Inns worldwide. The property just completed a multi-million-dollar renovation.

The Quality Hospitality brand has also announced several upcoming renovations in 2024 on its other properties including those in Winston-Salem, Lawrenceville, Ga., and Jacksonville, Fla. They are breaking ground on a new Curio branded hotel later this year in the Village District of Raleigh. As a division of Quality Oil Company, a family-owned business since 1929, the hospitality division operates an array of award-winning properties throughout the southeast.

On the Move

Wake Forest University has named Brian White its next vice president and general counsel beginning July 1. He will also serve as corporate secretary for the university. White comes to Wake Forest from the University of Kansas, where he currently serves as vice chancellor for legal affairs and general counsel. White was selected following a national search led by the legal search firm Major, Lindsey & Africa. He will succeed J. Reid Morgan, who will retire as senior vice president and general counsel on June 30.

Canterbury School has announced the hiring of Preston K. Fogartie as its next admissions director effective July 1. She will replace the current admissions director, Caroline Walker, who was recently named chief strategic officer at Canterbury School. Preston currently serves as business director at The Variable in Winston-Salem.

Angel Moorefield has joined Horizon Financial Services’ financial wealth management team as a financial paraplanner.

Sarah Marsh and Katie Nail have joined Full Life Counseling in Winston-Salem as staff counselors. Also, Jenny Gore has joined Full Life Counseling as an equine specialist working closely with Britta Stark to provide equine-assisted psychotherapy at Southern C’s Farm in Summerfield. Gore owns Southern C’s Farm.

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union promoted recently Carrieanne Holt to manager of its Charlotte branch. Holt began her career at Piedmont Advantage in November 2021 as a roving assistant manager where she used her nine years of banking and financial management experience to step in when needed to help manage branch activities or offer financial assistance to members across the credit union’s North Carolina service region of Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Carlos Navarro as its new director of card services, Jamie Cox to the newly created role of director, operations transformation and Christene Whitman to the role of director, compliance and bank secrecy act officer. Also, the credit union has promoted Lindsay Cooke to the role of director, financial crimes and fraud prevention.