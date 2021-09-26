Business Milestones

Achievers

EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, this month marked one year since starting production at its Lexington plant. The facility, located in the I-85 corridor, is the company’s first in North America with major production focuses on raw particleboard manufacturing and particleboard lamination as the European-based company aims to serve the U.S. market.

The Lexington facility, which now employs more than 400 employees, has upheld its commitment to Davidson County’s economic growth and investment in the local workforce by exceeding the number of projected jobs created during Phase 1. The second phase of development, which will focus on finishing lines for added production value, is set to begin in 2025 with an additional 300 jobs planned over the next 10-15 years.

Construction on the 1 million-square-foot facility began in April 2018 with production starting last September despite the pandemic. The facility contributes to the regional economy through the purchase of wood byproducts from sawmills in and around the state, and through work with a range of local suppliers.

* * * *