Business Milestones

Achievers
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, this month marked one year since starting production at its Lexington plant. The facility, located in the I-85 corridor, is the company’s first in North America with major production focuses on raw particleboard manufacturing and particleboard lamination as the European-based company aims to serve the U.S. market.
The Lexington facility, which now employs more than 400 employees, has upheld its commitment to Davidson County’s economic growth and investment in the local workforce by exceeding the number of projected jobs created during Phase 1. The second phase of development, which will focus on finishing lines for added production value, is set to begin in 2025 with an additional 300 jobs planned over the next 10-15 years.
Construction on the 1 million-square-foot facility began in April 2018 with production starting last September despite the pandemic. The facility contributes to the regional economy through the purchase of wood byproducts from sawmills in and around the state, and through work with a range of local suppliers.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 44 individuals, including Charles Alexander Dorcelien of Lewisville and Laura Byerly Bryant of Lexington, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Sept. 20.
On the Move
Omega Construction has welcomed William Haas as project manager in its Winston-Salem office. Before retiring in late 2020, Haas worked for the city of Charlotte for 30 years, most recently as a division manager responsible for a large capital program that included construction of city-owned structures such as police stations, fire stations and maintenance garages. Haas was the project manager for the city of Charlotte on the Hornets NBA arena and the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Dewey’s Bakery, a cookie manufacturer with roots in Winston-Salem, has announced new leadership appointments as the company plans for accelerated growth. New appointments include: Rod Hogan, chief financial officer; Ellen Howse, chief marketing officer; Bart Butler, chief customer officer; and David Catlett, chief operating officer.
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has named Sara Goslen Tavery as senior director of philanthropy. Tavery joined Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care in August 2021, after five years with Trellis Supportive Care, most recently as director of annual giving.
