Business Milestones

Awards

Hotel owner, operator and development firm Hotel Equities worked with the Courtyard Downtown Winston-Salem hotel during the request for proposal process. The firm built a team which earned the 2021 Marriott Hotel Opening of the Year award.

The hotel in North Carolina incorporates emerging trends and showcases local landmarks and businesses:

An over-sized fitness room, with floor to ceiling windows, overlooks a baseball park with a view of post-game fireworks

The rooftop bar, with indoor and outdoor seating, hosts happy hours, weddings and receptions

The bar features seasonal beers and artwork from a brewery next door

* * * *

Nurse Care Manager Beverly Barber received the GlaxoSmithKline Foundation Public Health Staff Award at the N.C. Public Health Association Fall Educational Conference on Sept. 14.

Barber works with first-time mothers as part of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s nurse-family partnership. The program’s goal is to improve pregnancy outcomes, child health and development, and the economic self-sufficiency of families. It follows an evidence-based national model of nurses making regular home visits to mothers, starting early in their pregnancy and up to the child’s second birthday.

Barber, who’s worked in nursing for 47 years, has also administered the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Forsyth County’s mass vaccination clinics.

North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation awards recognize public health workers and programs that improve the health status of children. The Public Health Staff Award honors individuals for their outstanding service in preventive health activities in their local community.

Also during the conference, Forsyth Public Health Program Assistant Bonita Murphy received a Public Health All-Star Award. Public Health Educator Alexis Lambert was recognized for graduating from the Emerging Leaders program. Forsyth County’s Healthy Beginnings program received a Dr. Ann Wolfe min-grant of $8,000. Healthy Beginnings is a free case management service that supports minority women during their pregnancy and up to two years after delivery.

On the Move

UNC School of the Arts has added the following faculty:

School of Dance: Alumnus Ashley Lindsey, contemporary dance; Akua Noni Parker, ballet and pointe; and Keith Thomas

, ballet.

School of Design and Production:

Yoon Bae, scene design; Nikki Hyde, stage management; Lindsay Putnam, sound design; alumna Jessica Kammerud, properties management and production in the stage properties concentration; alumnus Aaron Pennington, sculpture for the theatrical designer and drawing in the Visual Arts Program; and Donald Sweeper

, 3D design, sculpting and animatics in addition to figure design and engineering in the animatronics concentration.

School of Drama:

Michael Alvarez, interdisciplinary approaches to performance; alumna Maggie Anderson, director of the High School Drama Program; and Claire Fort and Cliff Odle

, acting and directing.

School of Filmmaking: Alumnus

Shawn Harwell, screenwriting courses; Constance Brannick, picture editing; Jeff Buitenveld, producing and creative development; Agatha Dominik, graduate screenwriting; Shahin Gorgani, introduction to animation; Pooja Gupta, producing; Lydia Hicks, directing; Melanie Matthews-Bates, Black film history and acting for nonactors; Eric McEver, screenwriting for animation and a course on Japanese cinema; alumnus Alex Moratto, fundamentals of screenwriting and feature screenplay practicum; and alumna Julie Zografos Koegl,

screenwriting.

School of Music:

Jared Miller, composition; Stephanie Patterson, associate professor of bassoon; alumna Jodi Burns, voice; Erica Fedor, high school music theory and musicianship, high school music literature and analysis, and undergraduate world music; alumna Laura Stevens, high school music theory and musicianship; and Lucas Wong

, Fletcher Opera Institute vocal coach.

Division of Liberal Arts:

Bethany Kibler

, first-year seminar.

High School Academic Program:

Theresa Higgins

, English.

* * * *

The Wake Forest University School of Business welcomed six new full-time faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year: Kate Frear, associate teaching professor, organizational behavior; Shannon McKeen, professor of the practice and executive director for the Center for Analytics; Stacie Petter, professor of management information systems; Tilan Tang, associate teaching professor, finance; Amy Wallis, teaching professor, organizational behavior; and Ali Zeytoon-Nejad, assistant teaching professor, economics.

* * * *

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has appointed Raj Madan as its new chief marketing officer where he will focus on strategic marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, business development, membership and community, and financial well-being plans for the growing North Carolina credit union.

* * * *

LEAD Girls of NC, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem that works collaboratively with local schools to support at-risk girls, has announced that Marla Mackey has been hired as a program facilitator. In her role, Mackey will be responsible for the LEAD programs offered through local middle and high schools as well as LEAD’s community-based initiatives. More than 210 girls participate in LEAD programs each year. LEAD Girls of NC will host its annual Girls Rising Expo on Oct. 28-29 in Winston-Salem. Registration information will be posted in the coming weeks on LEAD’s social media and website, www.leadgirls.org.