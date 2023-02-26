Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 42 individuals, including Robert Thomas Claiborne and Riley Blake Miller, both of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Feb. 20.

Announcements

Greater Winston-Salem will relocate its offices to the Innovation Quarter as it continues to drive economic and workforce efforts benefiting local businesses. The organization will occupy about 7,000 square feet of space within 525@Vine, activating it to serve as a centralized welcome point for businesses, startups and workforce resources.

The move builds upon Greater Winston-Salem’s expanded role as the chamber of commerce and a leader for economic development, business growth and recruitment for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

One aspect of the relocation will include the development of a workforce hub developed collaboratively with Forsyth Tech, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, Forsyth County, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and other partners.

The workforce hub is supported in part by American Rescue Plan Act funding distributed through Forsyth County in order to build a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office upfit at 525@Vine is expected to be completed by this fall. Workforce programming is currently being developed.

On the Move

Katy Allen of Lexington has joined RH CPAs, an accounting, tax and advisory firm, as an administrative assistant in the firm’s Lexington office.

Stephen Ward of Asheboro has joined Cannon & Company as a senior staff accountant. Also, Emily Deskins of Clemmons and Kayla Perez of Burlington have joined Cannon & Company as staff accountants.

Becky Alley has joined the Children’s Home Society of NC as vice president of marketing and communications. With more than 24 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and health care, Alley most recently spent 11 years at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist as senior director of marketing.

Garner Foods has announced the appointment of Marion Plumb as senior executive vice president of sales. Plumb will be responsible for overseeing the company’s food service sales, retail sales and customer support teams.