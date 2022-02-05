Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 93 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Jan. 24. Local individuals included: Parker Anthony Dacchille of Boone, Aranza Venegas of High Point, Drew McKenzie Dunn of Kernersville, Karli Payton Fulp of Pinnacle and Alessandro Leonardo Poppante of Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Forsyth Tech Community College has announced that Melissa Smith, program coordinator for the MRI program, has been named the 2022 NC Faculty Member of the Year.

This honor was awarded to Smith after a competition involving the other 57 North Carolina community college nominees.

Smith has been an exemplary professional, working collaboratively to get the best outcomes for her students. She has worked with admissions and examined best practices to increase the diversity of cohorts in the MRI program, utilized games and creative assignments to keep her students engaged, stayed abreast of new teaching methods, and strives to strike the difficult balance of empathy and professionalism with her students.