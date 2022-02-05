Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 93 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Jan. 24. Local individuals included: Parker Anthony Dacchille of Boone, Aranza Venegas of High Point, Drew McKenzie Dunn of Kernersville, Karli Payton Fulp of Pinnacle and Alessandro Leonardo Poppante of Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Forsyth Tech Community College has announced that Melissa Smith, program coordinator for the MRI program, has been named the 2022 NC Faculty Member of the Year.
This honor was awarded to Smith after a competition involving the other 57 North Carolina community college nominees.
Smith has been an exemplary professional, working collaboratively to get the best outcomes for her students. She has worked with admissions and examined best practices to increase the diversity of cohorts in the MRI program, utilized games and creative assignments to keep her students engaged, stayed abreast of new teaching methods, and strives to strike the difficult balance of empathy and professionalism with her students.
The success of the MRI program at Forsyth Tech, which has had 100% pass rates for the post-graduate American Registry of Radiology Technologists MRI Registry three times in the last nine years, is connected to Smith’s dedication, work ethic and creativity.
Smith will receive $8,000 and the Forsyth Tech Foundation will receive $2,000 along with a plaque of recognition.
* * * *
The Winston-Salem-based National Sports Media Association has added three members to its board of directors. Additionally, ACC Network personality Wes Durham, who also serves as the Atlanta Falcons’ radio play-by-play announcer, assumed duties as president of the board.
The new board members are: High Point native Carter Bills, senior director, Golf at Wasserman in Raleigh; Jimmy Holder of Winston-Salem, a self-employed event planner and marketing strategist; and Caitlin Schmidt, NSMA’s 2019 Arizona Sportswriter of the Year.
* * * *
Children’s Law Center of Central N.C. recently named new officers and welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Katherine Poehling, Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist, chairwoman; Dawnielle Grace, enlign counsel+compliance, vice chairwoman; John Pueschel, Womble Bond Dickinson, secretary; and Becca Chase, Wake Forest University, treasurer.
New members are: Grace; Clara Ignich, Bell, Davis & Pitt; Brandon Lenoir, High Point University; Katie Rauck, community volunteer; and Abigail Seymour, Camino Law.
On the Move
Asteya recently announced the selection of Ronald Morris of Pfafftown as chief legal officer. Most recently, he was general counsel for ACS Benefits Services. Asteya is an income insurance startup whose mission is to transform the disability insurance industry by democratizing access to income protection.
Nester Hosiery, a manufacturer of performance merino wool socks and parent company of the Farm to Feet sock brand, has made several promotions to strengthen the support of its branded and licensed business units. Among the promotions, Chris Nitzsche was named general manager of licenses and Matt Brucker as the general manager of brands, including Farm to Feet. Nester also has promoted Anna Draughn to director of merchandising, where she will focus on all Nester brands including Farm to Feet and licensed brands Ariat, Keen and Woolrich.
Bethany Medical recently welcomed a new family nurse practitioner, Kehinde Kirk, a native of Nigeria, at its South Main Street location in High Point. For information, call 336-289-2727 or visit mybethanymedical.com.
High Point University welcomed the following new team members in January: Andy Brehm, director of admissions training and development; Alex Burdine, digital marketing specialist; Cindy Davis, administrative assistant; Amanda Elbert, post-award administrator; Kelsey Kean, assistant professor of chemistry; Jadah Nicholson, resident director; Catherine Song, clinical education compliance and relationship specialist; Ryan Sizemore, computing support analyst; and Megan Whitcomb and McKenzie Woody, student success coaches.
