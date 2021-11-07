Business Milestones

Made of Pine Hall Brick Company’s StormPave permeable pavers in autumn and accent gray, the 5,000-square-foot project anchors the college campus.

Marshall Newsome, High Point resident and chairman of the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission, was honored with the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association’s highest volunteer award at a statewide meeting Oct. 27 in Winston-Salem.

Newsome was awarded the Raburn “Rip” Jackson Award, nominated by High Point Parks and Recreation and bestowed by NCRPA. He has served on the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission for five consecutive terms, starting in 2006, and in the chairman’s role since 2009.

The nomination read, in part, “(Marshall Newsome) represents High Point residents with the highest level of commitment, focusing on the entirety of the city’s needs and best interests. He is a hands-on and communicative volunteer and leads by example, making a sincere effort to know and engage both his fellow Commission members and department staff, and to thank them for their work. Marshall is also a great champion of our community partnerships and relationships across our community, speaking eloquently and often of the benefits we gain from them.”

