Business Milestones

Announcements
Piedmont Federal Savings Bank’s PFBoost checking account is now officially certified by Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, meeting its Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022). Co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofits, civic leaders and financial institutions, CFE Fund’s Bank On project and its National Account Standards ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety in bank accounts the organization certifies.
Bank On’s goal is to ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable financial products and services. The Bank On National Account Standards identify critical product features for appropriate bank accounts, making it easier for local coalitions across the country to connect consumers to accounts that meet their needs. PFBoost features a low monthly cost, no overdraft or nonsufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, and federal deposit insurance. PF Boost Checking is available in all of Piedmont Federal‘s branches across the Piedmont Triad and Northwest North Carolina regions.For information, visit www.cfefund.org/bankon or follow the conversation on Twitter @CFEfund #BankOn.
* * * *
ALDI opened the doors of its Clemmons store at 2455 Market Center Drive on Nov. 4. ALDI operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states and is on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Awards
Greater Winston-Salem has announced the 2021 recipients of the Winston Under 40 Leadership Awards. Winston Under 40 is designed to cultivate young professional talent in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County through programming in leadership development and community service. Its 1,500+ members represent a broad range of industries and professions throughout Forsyth County.
Winston Under 40’s annual Leadership Awards are presented to 20 individuals who showcase strong professional and personal accomplishments resulting in a positive impact for Winston-Salem. This year’s recipients are: Devin Allen, Atrium Health; Amanda Balwah, UNC School of the Arts; Paige Bosworth, Hanesbrands; Dr. Andrew Bradbury, A Proper View; Kelly Brown, Kimpton Cardinal Hotel; Leni Caldwell, Wake Forest University; Kayla Conway, Kaplan Early Learning; Andrew Darcy, Craige Jenkins Liipert & Walker; Rachel Drake, Royce Too, Earth Sage; Crissy Faison, Lean Back Soul Food; Chiedza Hooker, The Variable; Andrea Hulighan, The Winston-Salem Foundation; Brandon Lowe, Knew Era Consulting; Liz Miller, Love Out Loud; Hasani Mitchell, city of Winston-Salem; Kasem Rodriguez Mohsen, Equilibrium Impact Ventures, Bustelo Group; Fuller Parham, Triad Business Bank; Darlene Steele, ABC of NC Child Development Center; Joy Nelson Thomas, Lead Girls of NC; and Michelle Thomas, Novant Health.
The Leadership Award recipients will be honored at Greater Winston-Salem’s 2022 annual meeting.
Visit tinyurl.com/2v9r55vm to learn more about the recipients and their accomplishments.
* * * *
A project that blended modern Pine Hall Brick permeable clay pavers with an 1800s-era former luxury hotel in St. Augustine, Fla., won the Vintage Installation category in the recent Hardscape North America trade show.
The Plaza at Kenan Hall won the award for contractor Chuck Miller of Paverscape, designer Sharon K. Hauber, brick producer Pine Hall Brick company and owner, Flagler College.
Each year, contractors, producers and designers vie for top honors in the trade show, which recognizes the best hardscape projects, including walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor kitchens and driveways, as well as commercial plazas and streets.
The Vintage Installation category was intended to honor projects that have been in place for 10 years or more.
The HNA Awards are produced by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute and endorsed by the Brick Industry Association and National Concrete Masonry Association.
The number of entries received from across North America continues to grow. In 2021, a record 178 projects were submitted across 18 hardscape categories, including concrete paver, clay brick, segmental retaining walls, porcelain, natural stone, vintage installation, outdoor living features and a combination of hardscape products.
Made of Pine Hall Brick Company’s StormPave permeable pavers in autumn and accent gray, the 5,000-square-foot project anchors the college campus.
* * * *
Marshall Newsome, High Point resident and chairman of the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission, was honored with the N.C. Recreation and Parks Association’s highest volunteer award at a statewide meeting Oct. 27 in Winston-Salem.
Newsome was awarded the Raburn “Rip” Jackson Award, nominated by High Point Parks and Recreation and bestowed by NCRPA. He has served on the High Point Parks and Recreation Commission for five consecutive terms, starting in 2006, and in the chairman’s role since 2009.
The nomination read, in part, “(Marshall Newsome) represents High Point residents with the highest level of commitment, focusing on the entirety of the city’s needs and best interests. He is a hands-on and communicative volunteer and leads by example, making a sincere effort to know and engage both his fellow Commission members and department staff, and to thank them for their work. Marshall is also a great champion of our community partnerships and relationships across our community, speaking eloquently and often of the benefits we gain from them.”
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Bijal Gami to the newly created role of vice president of payments. Additionally, Truliant has promoted Jeremy Cline to the newly created position of senior director of member success and loyalty and Laura Dezarn to the position of chief information officer.
High Point University recently welcomed several new staff members: Sam Carr, community relations specialist; Brittany Dickinson, human resources business partner; Alexandra Hull, accessibility technology specialist; Patrick McCullough, website manager; Rachel Topper, graduate recruiter; and Betsy Warner, administrative assistant.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.