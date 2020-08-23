- Robert E. Leak Jr. has been elected an honorary life member of the Southern Economic Development Council. He is the president and CEO of Whitaker Park. Leak has been a member of the SEDC since 1981 and has been a committee chairman, state director for North Carolina and in 2017 was the SEDC board chairman.
- Stacey D. Bailey-Pharr and Steve M. Pharr of Pharr Law, PLLC have been designated as Best Lawyers in America 2021 by the Best Lawyers in America, a peer-review publication. Their practice area is construction law, litigation-construction.
- Gov. Roy Cooper has reappointed the following area residents to the N.C. Board of Transportation:
• Andrew M. Perkins, Jr. of Winston-Salem as a representative of the ninth transportation division. Perkins is the associate vice chancellor for business and finance/facilities at N.C. A&T State University. Previously, Perkins served with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers as a commander and district engineer.
• Cullie S. Tarleton of Blowing Rock as a representative of the 11th transportation division. Tarleton brings leadership experience in communications and broadcasting to the board. He is a retired senior vice president and general manager of WBT 1110AM, WBTV and WCCB-TV. Tarleton served in the N.C. General Assembly from 2007 to 2010 and has served on various boards of directors for nonprofit and charitable organizations.
• Michael S. Fox of Greensboro as chairman and a representative of the seventh transportation division. Fox has more than 25 years of legal experience. He has been listed in Best Lawyers in America in land use and zoning since 2007 and previously served on the transportation board from 2010 to 2013.
- Jasmine Little has joined the Deuterman Law Group. She works out of the firm’s Winston-Salem office and represents clients in its Social Security Disability claims and Medicaid hearings. Little earned her Juris Doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law, where she earned awards for receiving the top grade in several classes, including race and the law. She is licensed to practice law in North Carolina and South Carolina.
- Richard Glenn III has joined the Deuterman Law Group’s personal injury team. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Elon University School of Law. Before joining the firm as an associate attorney, Glenn worked at Deuterman Law Group as a law clerk, assisting with workers’ compensation cases.
- Sherri Scott has been named business development manager at Allegacy. She will be responsible for strategic planning and execution of business development within the community. Scott has more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, human resources and financial services. Previously, Scott worked at the High Point Community Foundation as director of donor services and administration.
- David Martinez has been promoted to business development specialist at Allegacy. He has served Allegacy members in customer service since 2018. Martinez is responsible for building and maintaining relationships with prospective and existing clients, working with executives on business strategy to determine objectives, evaluating current business performance and maximizing business reach and potential.
- Kelly Gwaltney has been promoted to sales manager for the Andrew Pearson Glassworks division of Charleston Forge. Gwaltney joined Charleston Forge in 2014 and has been in the industry since 1996.
