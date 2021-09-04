Business Milestones

Achievers
The partners at Holden & Mickey have received the following honors:
Gerald M. Malmo III qualified for MassMutual’s Leader’s Conference, 1935 Club for policy production and successful achievement.
David Holden was recognized by the firm’s Broker Dealer (MMLIS) as the leading producer of investment business in the Triad.
Brian Holden’s business production in 2020 qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table.
Lawrence Holden’s Top of the Table business production qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table for the 44th time. Top of the Table is internationally recognized as a mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
John E. Mickey will celebrate his 45th year in the financial services business this year.
Steven H. Davis earned the certified exit planning advisor designation. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit program in the world.
Emily Jeske, attorney with Raleigh law firm Bosquez-Porter Family Law, has been named for the second consecutive year to “Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch” for 2022 for her practice in family law, recognizing the best lawyers who have been practicing law for less than 10 years. Jeske is a 2010 graduate of West Forsyth High School and a 2017 graduate of Wake Forest School of Law.
BestLawyers.com has named Daniel R. Taylor Jr. the Triad’s 2022 Lawyer of the Year for mass tort litigation/class actions.
The 2022 national ranking website also recognizes Taylor for his work in commercial litigation; litigation—banking and finance; litigation – ERISA; litigation—intellectual property and litigation – securities. Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review, gathering confidential opinions of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues. Only one lawyer in a specific practice area and location is honored with a “Lawyer of the Year” designation.
Taylor, a principal in Taylor & Taylor Attorneys at Law, is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, a decorated Vietnam veteran and a graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law.
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Kenneth Bright to the role of vice president, organizational development and training. Bright will be responsible for constructing engaging employee experiences that directly impact the member experience and foster the credit union’s core values.
Steven Garrish recently joined Dominion Freight Line as vice president – safety and compliance. Most recently, he led CRST International as the vice president of safety and in leadership positions for Walmart Transportation and JB Hunt.
