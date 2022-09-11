Business Milestones

Achievers

Halvorsen Family Law Group has announced that Deborah S. Halvorsen has been included on the Best Lawyers in America list for 2023.

* * * *

Sallie Smalley Beason, Akeshia Craven-Howell, Linda W. Darden, Beth Mabe Gianopulos and Dr. John D. McConnell joined the Salem Academy and College board of trustees as of July 1.

Beason graduated from Salem Academy in 1985 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1989. After college, she moved to Philadelphia and began a career as a commercial loan officer for a regional bank. In 2009, she founded her own consulting company where she works directly with financial institutions, debt and equity funds, and national due-diligence companies to provide real estate, banking and capital markets expertise.

Craven-Howell is a partner with Bellwether Education Partners in the strategic advising practice area.

Darden is the president and chief executive officer of Trellis Supportive Care, a position she has held since 2014.

Gianopulos is senior associate general counsel in the legal department at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and associate dean of faculty relations and retention in the Office of Faculty Affairs at Wake Forest School of Medicine, where she has worked since 2006. Gianopulos received a J.D. cum laude from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2001. She graduated magna cum laude from Salem College with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry in 1997.

McConnell is chief executive officer emeritus, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and professor and Gordon Hanes Chairman of urology, Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

* * * *

Pinnacle Financial Partners has again earned a spot on People Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care list, jointly chosen by the publication and Great Place to Work. Pinnacle came in No. 35 on the list, joining much larger international brands like Target, Salesforce and Hilton, all chosen for the generosity of their company benefits and charitable work, as well as personal accounts of the impact these organizations have made on the lives of their employees.

To see the list, visit https://people.com/human-interest/people-100-companies-that-care-2022.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 81 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Aug. 29. Local individuals were Xianyuan Liao of Lewisville and Rachel JoAnn Beauchamp of Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Meagan C. Phillips of Boone to the North Carolina Board of Transportation as the 11th transportation division representative. Phillips works for her family’s business in residential and commercial property management and development in Boone. Prior to joining her family business, Phillips worked in admissions and recruitment for Appalachian State University.

Phillips also serves on the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Board and previously served on the board of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, where she held multiple leadership roles.

Announcements

Towne Insurance Agency has announced the acquisition of Lee-Moore Insurance, a full-service, independent agency with locations in West End, Broadway and Carrboro. In addition to serving the insurance needs of businesses, families and individuals, Lee-Moore has developed a specialty knowledge of insuring golf courses, and the team serves many premier public and private golf course operations throughout the southeastern U.S.

Awards

Steve Tuch, owner of Image360 Winston-Salem Southwest, was recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle and Milestone awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network.

Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Milestone award is a sales award given to the businesses in Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who attain $500,000 in annual sales for the first time. Similarly, the Sales Pinnacle award also recognizes the center’s outstanding sales performance.

Image360, located at 2599 Landmark Drive, provides custom signage and graphic solutions to regional businesses and organizations.

Honors

The North Carolina Society of New York will honor Paul Fulton of Winston-Salem for his service at its annual Dinner Dance on Dec. 2 at the University Club in Manhattan.

Fulton, a strong supporter of public education in North Carolina, is the founder and co-chairman of Higher Ed Works, past president of Sara Lee Corporation, and former chairman and chief executive officer of Bassett Furniture Industries. Fulton served as dean of the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, on the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees and Board of Governors for the UNC System.

On the Move

Mary Beth Davis

has joined Halvorsen Family Law Group as an associate attorney and will focus her practice in family law. Davis received her juris doctor at N.C. Central University School of Law in May and passed the bar exam in July.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that

Victoria Horne

has joined the brokerage as well as the Blue Door Group Team.

Founder of Mocksville-based Liberty Storage Solutions,

Bobby Eaton, is stepping down from his position as president. Weston Leibee

, current vice president/general manager, has been named president.