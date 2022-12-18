Business Milestones

Achievers

Ryan Millner, marketing and outreach coordinator at Compassion Health Care, recently graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute, the NC Rural Center’s flagship leadership development program. The three-month intensive training program helps existing and emerging leaders further develop their skills and increase their knowledge of economic and community development strategies, equipping them with the tools they need to tackle issues facing their rural communities.

Builders Mutual has announced that Mike Gerber, chief executive officer, has been inducted into the North Carolina Housing Hall of Fame.

The NC Housing Fall of Fame’s Board of Governors selected the inductees from an outstanding pool of candidates nominated this year. The primary purpose of the NCHHF is to honor men and women who have made significant and lasting contributions to housing in North Carolina, the building industry, and to the North Carolina Home Builders Association.

Announcements

Nonprofit IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has announced its board of directors’ officers for the 2022-23 term and welcomed two new board members: Erik Cobham, chairman, vice president of strategy and business development for Avon Protection and a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps; Heather Robinson, vice chairman, vice president, building technologies, for Honeywell headquartered in Charlotte; Robert Colucci, treasurer, business consultant and retired senior executive with Essilor of America, an international ophthalmic optics company; Michael Rhoades, secretary and a new member, senior vice president and Triad market leader for Shelco; Mark Doughton, assistant treasurer, retired corporate executive with Inmar; Ann Johnston, assistant secretary, retired corporate executive with Reynolds American; and Russ Stinehour, new member of the board, vice president of business development for Ulu HI-Tech.

Stinehour has served as a member and chairman of the IFB Solutions Advisory Board in Asheville.

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has appointed three new officers to its executive committee and seven new members to its board of trustees.

The new officers of the executive committee include Howard Upchurch, vice president; Sue Henderson, at-large member; and Shannon Henry, at-large member, led by incoming chairman, Chad Cheek.

The seven new trustees are Stephan Dragisic, director of advancement of Reynolda House Museum of American Art and Reynolda Gardens; Robin Miller, private banker with First Citizens Bank and First Citizens Wealth Management; Rosa Otero, full-time faculty member and the current director of visual and performing arts as well as the School of Music Administration at Salem College; Courtney Payne Benfield, Triad market executive of Bank of America; Tracy Preston, executive vice president, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of HanesBrands; Amy Reynolds, senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement at Flow Automotive Companies; and Howard Upchurch, recently retired from HanesBrands. New officers will begin their role on Jan. 1.

Appointed executive committee members include Chad Cheek, chairman; Howard Upchurch, vice chairman; Steve Berlin, secretary; Mike Lancaster, treasurer; Sue Henderson, at-large; Shannon Henry, at-large; and Chase Law, president & CEO of Arts Council.

Current members of the board of trustees include Dr. Lynn Anthony, Todd Bankhead, Iris Cole, Clare Fader, Linda Gaskins, Rich Geiger, Drew Gerstmyer, Jason Kaplan, Jeff Lindsay, Kenneth Pettigrew, Peggy Reingold, Claire Tuttle, Jake Wharton, Jacinta White and Talitha Vickers.

Seven members of the council’s board of trustees will complete their current term of service on Dec. 31 and include Nigel Alston, Michael Kelley, Paula McCoy, Rick Moss, Christina Soriano, Michael Suggs and Eric Swaim.

Awards

Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, has received the 2022 award for Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company in its category by the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

GSA recognizes semiconductor companies that demonstrate excellence through their success, vision, strategy and future opportunities in the industry. The GSA Award is recognized globally as one of the most respected and prestigious awards a semiconductor company can receive.

Bob Bruggeworth is the president and chief executive officer of Qorvo.