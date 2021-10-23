Business Milestones

Piedmont Advantage Credit Union was recently awarded the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Service Award by the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation for its diversity and inclusion program designed to build a healthier and more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where all its employees experience belonging and well-being.

This award is given to a North Carolina or South Carolina credit union for its practical application of the credit union philosophy within its operations.

* * * *

High Point Parks and Recreation has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association. This accomplishment was recently awarded during the 2021 NRPA annual conference.

CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community. This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.