Business Milestones

On the Move
Omega Construction entered the fourth quarter with four new project engineers: Trevor Jeans, Branden Macie and Alex Brewer of the Winston-Salem office and Sam Okey of the Savannah, Ga., office.
Achievers
The North Carolina Medical Society recently elected new members to its board of directors.
Dr. Carl Westcott of Winston-Salem, a surgeon currently practicing at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist where he also serves as an associate professor of surgery, was re-elected to a second term as an at-large representative on the NCMS Board of Directors.
* * * *
Each year, Springbuk administers the Healthiest Employers Awards Program across the country to honor the nation’s most dedicated employers in bettering their worksite health and wellness programs. The 2021 recipients were evaluated across six key categories including culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
The following have been named the Healthiest Employers of the Triad in 2021:
Small (1-499 employees): First place, Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem.
Midsize (500-1,499 employees): First place, city of High Point; second place, Randolph County Government, Asheboro; third place, Truliant Federal Credit Union, Winston-Salem; fourth place, High Point University
Large (1,500+ employees): First place, Syngenta, Greensboro; second place, CBIZ, Cleveland, Ohio (local office: Greensboro); third place, Novant Health, Winston-Salem.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/w63wp6rv.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 93 individuals, including Lauren Edwards Davis of Thomasville and Colby Gibson Anderson of Winston-Salem for North Carolina CPA licensure on Oct. 18. North Carolina has 22,210 CPAs with licenses expiring June 30.
Awards
Stephen M. Marson of Winston-Salem received a 2020 Alumni Hall of Fame Distinguished Career Award from Ohio State University’s college of social work. Although the award was for 2020, the ceremony was Oct. 8 (due to rescheduling last year).
Marson received his Master’s of Social Work from Ohio State in 1976. He received the award in recognition of his work as a professor, author, researcher and editor.
He taught social work and sociology at UNC-Pembroke for 40 years. A recent book, “Elder Suicide: Durkheim’s Vision,” was published by NASW Press.
* * * *
Yadkin County Emergency Services has been awarded the American Heart Association Mission Lifeline EMS Gold Plus Award. The AMA Mission: Lifeline program helps increase efficiency and reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks at all levels of care; from the initial 9-1-1 call, EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge.
This award recognizes Yadkin County Emergency Service’s commitment and success in implementing a high standard of care by ensuring that patients receive treatment in accordance with national recommendations and standards.
Assistant Director of Emergency Services Chris Bolden explains, “This recognition shows that our paramedics are able to promptly identify a heart attack in the field and that they are able to properly treat those medical emergencies with the highest standard of care.”
Heart attacks have been increasingly across the United States, including Yadkin County. Because of this, first responders are working to become more proficient in recognizing and treating patients suffering from heart attacks.
Yadkin County Emergency Services is currently hiring. To submit an application, visit www.yadkincountync.gov.
* * * *
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union was recently awarded the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Service Award by the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation for its diversity and inclusion program designed to build a healthier and more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where all its employees experience belonging and well-being.
This award is given to a North Carolina or South Carolina credit union for its practical application of the credit union philosophy within its operations.
* * * *
High Point Parks and Recreation has earned accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies and the National Recreation and Park Association. This accomplishment was recently awarded during the 2021 NRPA annual conference.
CAPRA accreditation, the sole national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operations, management and service to the community. This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, communications and services.
As part of the accreditation process, High Point Parks and Recreation had to demonstrate compliance with an extensive list of recognized standards and document all policies and procedures associated with them. Of 154 standards, the department successfully passed all 154. Only 192 parks and recreation agencies in the U.S. are currently CAPRA-accredited, with 14 in North Carolina.
The process also involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit by a team of trained visitors that results in a written report and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and is reviewed again in five years.
Grants
The Wallace Foundation recently announced a $102 million grant initiative to support eight large school districts around the country in building principal pipelines that can produce school leaders capable of advancing their own district’s vision of equity. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is one of the eight districts chosen to be part of this Equity-Centered Pipeline Initiative, and WS/FCS will collaborate with the UNCG School of Education as a vital member of its district partnership team for the grant. Brian Clarida, clinical associate professor in the department of educational leadership and cultural foundations, is lead investigator for UNCG.
With support from the foundation, the eight district partnership teams will design a comprehensive, aligned equity-centered pipeline that translates each district’s vision into reality, provide mentoring and training for current principals and assistant principals, and engage in continuous improvement. Assuming they are successfully renewed each year, each of the district partnership teams will receive grants from Wallace Foundation totaling $8.2 million over five years.
