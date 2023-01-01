Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners announced that 64 North Carolina candidates, including Sarah Jean Botts of Winston-Salem, passed the Uniform CPA Examination between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30.

* * * *

Dr. Lindsay Thompson, professor of pediatrics and enterprise academic department chair of pediatrics at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and co-leader of pediatric health care for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has been named a member of American Pediatric Society.

APS members are recognized child health leaders of extraordinary achievement who work together to shape the future of academic pediatrics. New members are nominated by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves as child health leaders, teachers, scholars, policymakers and/or clinicians.

* * * *

Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, vice chairman of internal medicine and professor of hospital medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently selected to be on the Association of American Medical Colleges Chief Medical Officers’ group steering committee.

* * * *

Dr. Jaclyn Martindale, assistant professor of neurology and movement disorder specialist at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was elected as the inaugural social media editor for the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society.

The MDS is an international professional society focusing on scientific, scholarly and educational advancements for movement disorders. There are more than 11,000 members across the globe. MDS was founded in 1985 and publication of the journal began in 1986.

On the Move

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has welcomed Andrea Angelo, Nalicia Stevens, Belinda Kyle and Scott White to executive roles supporting Biscuitville’s future growth in several key areas. In 2022, the company embraced expansion by introducing new menu items, transitioning to a 78,000-square-foot distribution center, and opening six new restaurants across North Carolina and Virginia. Angelo joined Biscuitville as the new director of external communications in June. Stevens gained more than 20 years of risk and safety experience before joining Biscuitville as its director of risk and safety in August. Kyle joined Biscuitville as chief people officer in October. White joined the Biscuitville team in October as director of information technology, enterprise applications.