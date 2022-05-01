Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 125 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on April 21.

Local individuals included: Jonathan Taylor Kane of Belmont; Ross Alden Pfaff III and William Randall Shields, both of Clemmons; Cathy Jo Baggenstoss and Christopher Allen Boothe, both of Kernersville; John Daniel Barut and Rachel Lyn Wells, both of Waxhaw; and Marcos Jose Melendez, Michael Thomas Seaback and James Caleb Swaim, all of Winston-Salem.

Announcements

Thomasville-based Southern Lights Candle announced its official launch this month with an introductory signature line of 10 hand-poured, small-batch, crafted Southern candle scents now available for shipping throughout the continental United States.

Southern Lights Candle’s introductory line of 12 oz. Mason jar candles includes 10 scents such as George Peach and Carolina Sweet Tobacco.

In addition to the current 12 oz. jar candle line, the company will soon be introducing new Southern scents in 9 oz. tumblers as well as a line of hand-cut soaps. Visit southernlightscandleco.com to shop and place an order.

Awards

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has announced that its innovation and manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem earned the North Carolina Department of Labor Silver Award for the sixth consecutive year, and its first Gold Award recognizing the company’s commitment to employee safety and the facility’s safety track record.

In 2020, the company earned the ISO 45001 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Standards from NSF-ISR at its North Carolina and California manufacturing facilities, a recognition of the company’s achievements in protecting employee health and safety.

* * * *

Chief Justice Paul Newby presented the 2020 and 2021 Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award to six recipients, including the late David B. Freedman, on April 20 at the joint reception and dinner of the N.C. State Bar and the N.C. Bar Association at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley. The recipients were honored with this annual award for their dedication and commitment to the principles of professionalism and public service in North Carolina.

Freedman was an accomplished and respected attorney, having represented clients in a range of areas including civil, criminal and professional-practice proceedings during his 40-year tenure in the practice of law. Freedman taught criminal procedure and trial practice at Wake Forest University School of Law for 15 years and also lectured at Harvard Law School.

* * * *

Donate Life NC presented State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, with the James E. Holshouser Award recognizing North Carolinians who have made exceptional advances in organ, eye and tissue donation awareness during the organization’s Gift of Life Gala in Cary on April 21. It was the inaugural award, named after the late Gov. James E. Holshouser, a kidney transplant recipient and prime supporter of transplant and donation awareness.

April was National Donate Life Month. It is observed to honor those who have received transplants, recognize those who continue to wait, applaud donors and donor families, and express appreciation to registered donors for offering hope.

* * * *

Carrier awarded the 2022 President’s Award for quality and leadership excellence in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry to Logan Heating and Air Conditioning. Carrier is part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

This award is given to Carrier factory-authorized dealers who demonstrate technical expertise while serving as leaders for the Carrier brand and raising the standard for equipment sales. The awarded dealerships are committed to service excellence and providing exceptional customer care.

Logan Heating and Air Conditioning has been in business for 70 years, offering 24-hour heating and cooling expertise to its customers throughout Winston-Salem and the greater Triad, as well as Mooresville and surrounding areas.

* * * *

Novant Health has been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality,” by the Human Rights Campaign and one of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity.”

Fourteen of Novant Health’s hospitals have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This is the fifth time Novant Health has received systemwide recognition. In North Carolina, Novant Health accounts for nearly 80% of the state’s facilities garnering this distinction with each of the facilities receiving perfect scores.

The medical centers designated as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” are: Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital, Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

For the fifth consecutive year, Novant Health has been named as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, ranking 242nd in the nation. Of the 500 employers who made the list, 40 are hospitals and health systems, including Novant Health.

* * * *

Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, has been selected as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in the 2022 Forbes’ rankings and in the top 10 in its industry category of food, soft beverage, alcohol and tobacco. In February of 2022, the company was also recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best midsize employers.

Military

A King native is stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, homeport to west coast ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bria Brown joined the Navy to continue a family tradition. Today, Brown serves as a legalman.

“All of my uncles had been in some form of the military, and my mom also served in the Navy,” said Brown. “I joined to follow in their footsteps. I also joined for the opportunities the Navy provides.”

Brown attended West Stokes High School and graduated in 2009.

On the Move

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Dawn Gibson has joined the brokerage. Gibson earned a degree in housing and interior design from UNCG.

Tucker Arnold of High Point, a senior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Christian ministries from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a employee at Clean Cut Lawn Services in Powhatan, Va.

Hayward Holdings’ board of directors recently appointed Billy Emory as the company’s principal accounting officer. Emory serves as vice president and chief accounting officer of the company, after having joined in October 2021. Upon Emory’s appointment as principal accounting officer, Eifion Jones ceased serving in that capacity. Jones continues to serve as the company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.

