Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina Bankers Association has announced its board of directors for the 2021-2022 term. Leading its new board, effective following the NCBA’s 125th Annual Convention from June 13-15, will be incoming chairman, Jim Sills, president and CEO for M&F Bank in Durham. Mary Willis, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank in Fuquay-Varina, will serve as vice chairwoman.
Additionally, incoming board members include the following:
Mike Atkinson – senior vice president, corporate CRA and community development manager at First Citizens Bank in Raleigh
Robin Hager – president and chief operating officer of Triad Business Bank in Greensboro
Brant Standridge – head of retail community banking at Truist Bank in Charlotte
Sills has been active in the NCBA for many years, including serving on the board of directors, the executive committee and on the NCBA Health Benefit Trust Board.
Charles Frederick, market leader of North Carolina for TD Bank in Asheville, served as chairman of the 2020-2021 board of directors and will serve as past chairman for the 2021-2022 term.
* * * *
Wake Forest School of Medicine’s department of academic nursing has been ranked the No. 9 nursing school in North Carolina. The rankings are the result of a nationwide evaluation of data collected by Nursing Schools Almanac.
The almanac collected data on more than 3,000 institutions, and only 20% made their list of the best nursing schools in each geographic region. Factors considered for the rankings included the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success. The almanac then combined these assessments into an overall score and ranked the schools accordingly.
Awards
Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives of 2021.
The awards program honors individuals in health care who are considered by peers and senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements, inside and outside of their respective organizations.
During the pandemic, Rissmiller assembled and oversaw a team of operational and medical experts to create the Atrium Health Hospital at Home – a virtual hospital created in less than three weeks’ time to house COVID-19 patients. This initiative lowered the chances of the virus spreading by keeping patients out of emergency departments and allowing them to remain in their comfort of their own homes for observation or inpatient treatment and recovery, simultaneously conserving hospital space, staff resources and personal protective equipment.
He also played an integral role in the creation of mass vaccination sites, leveraging unique and innovative public-private partnerships to get more people vaccinated more quickly.
* * * *
Christopher Rodman, Wake Forest School of Medicine M.D. Class of 2021, and Dr. Nancy Denizard-Thompson, associate professor, general internal medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health, recently received the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award.
The awards are presented by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation. Recipients are selected by students in the graduating medical school class and are chosen for their clinical excellence, outstanding compassion in the delivery of care, respect for patients, their families and health care colleagues.
* * * *
Dr. Eric D. Hsi, professor of pathology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, recently received the Berard-Dorfman Founders Senior Leadership Award from the Society for Hematopathology.
The award honors a mid-career to senior individual who has demonstrated excellence in any or all areas of hematopathology including teaching, humanitarian contributions and leadership.
* * * *
Dr. Roy Strowd III, associate professor of neurology, and hematology and oncology at Wake Forest Baptist Health, recently received the 2021-22 American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology Research Award.
The award supports research projects related to the group’s mission to promote and assess the competency of psychiatry and neurology candidates for initial and continuing certification. Each year, up to two psychiatry and two neurology awards are presented. Strowd received the award for his project “Using Micro-Learning and Social Media to Assess Competence and Promote Lifelong Learning for Neurologists and Psychiatrists.”
* * * *
The American Physiological Society has recognized three Wake Forest Baptist researchers with the American Journal of Physiology: Heart and Circulatory Physiology 2020 Impact Award for their publication titled “COVID-19, ACE2, and the Cardiovascular Consequences.”
Dr. Andrew Michael South, assistant professor, pediatrics—nephrology; Debra Diz, professor, hypertension; and Mark Chappell, professor, hypertension, were announced as the winners during a recent virtual meeting of the American Physiological Society.
* * * *
Dr. Rebecca Erwin Wells, associate professor of neurology at Wake Forest Baptist Health recently received the Harold Wolff-John Graham Award from the American Academy of Neurology. This annual award is given in recognition of outstanding achievements in headache/facial pain research. At the AAN meeting in April, she presented her research published in JAMA Internal Medicine “Mindfulness Meditation vs. Headache Education for Migraine: A Randomized Clinical Trial,” which examines the effects and mechanisms of mindfulness on migraine.
Wells also recently received the Early Career Lecture Award from the American Headache Society. The award is presented annually to the best paper on headache written by an “early career author.” She gave her lecture at the society’s annual scientific meeting earlier this month on her award-winning research entitled “Learning the Full Impact of Migraine Through Patient Voices: A Qualitative Study.”
Honors
The University of Central Florida College of Nursing recently honored Cathleen Wheatley, president of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as one of its inaugural 40 Noble Knight Nurses. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the college honored 40 alumni who reflect its values of excellence, innovation, integrity, compassion, service and community.
Awardees were recognized at the 40th Anniversary Virtual Gala last month. Recipients included direct care providers, innovators, educators, scientists and leaders who have made a profound difference in the lives of others through their contributions to the profession and community.
On the Move
The SECU Family House has welcomed Romona Williams to serve as its new operations manager. The house is specially designed to provide affordable, comfortable lodging and support services for families and patients who are in Winston-Salem for medical treatment.
Rockingham County Schools named Cris R. Cox director of transportation at a recent board of education meeting. Cox was the executive director of transportation from 2020 until present in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. Duane Hensely, current director of transportation, is retiring from the position in June.
