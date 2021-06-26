Business Milestones

The almanac collected data on more than 3,000 institutions, and only 20% made their list of the best nursing schools in each geographic region. Factors considered for the rankings included the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, breadth and depth of nursing programs offered and student success. The almanac then combined these assessments into an overall score and ranked the schools accordingly.

Awards

Dr. Scott Rissmiller, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives of 2021.

The awards program honors individuals in health care who are considered by peers and senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements, inside and outside of their respective organizations.