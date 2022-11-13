Business Milestones

Achievers

Spilman Thomas & Battle has announced that the firm was named to the 2023 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News — Best Lawyers in 61 areas of law throughout the firm’s footprint.

Rankings in the Triad included: Construction law, litigation — construction and product liability litigation — defendants.

The rankings are based on an assessment process that involved the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys and review of additional information provided by law firms. For information, visit http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Awards

Dan and Jake Joyner, owners of Image360 Winston-Salem North, were recently presented with the Sales Pinnacle, Circle of Excellence and the Best of the Best awards by the Alliance Franchise Brands Network.

Presented during the network’s 2022 convention, the Sales Pinnacle award recognizes outstanding sales performance in the international network of marketing and print services providers. Additionally, the Circle of Excellence annual award recognizes businesses from across Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who demonstrate superb customer support.

The prestigious Best of the Best award collects a combination of centers’ sales volumes, participation in performance groups and conventions, owner’s discretionary profit and sales growth. Image360 Winston-Salem North received the Best of the Best award which is presented to only one location out of more than 300 centers each year.

Image360, located at 3650 N. Patterson Ave., provides custom signage and graphic solutions to regional businesses and organizations.

Independently owned and operated, Image360 is a member of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing, graphics and visual communications, linking more than 650 locations in North America.

For information, call 336-771-2133 or visit www.image360wsn.com.

* * * *

The winners of Hospice of Davidson County’s community awards were announced at the agency’s Community Partner Celebration on Nov. 3 at the T. Austin Finch House in Thomasville. Since 2012, Hospice of Davidson County has presented the Founders Award and the Community Partner Award to community and agency advocates.

The Founders Award recognizes an individual(s) who has made significant contributions to the success and longevity of the agency.

The Community Partner Award recognizes a community partner, organization, foundation, church, business or corporation that has made significant contributions to Hospice of Davidson County. The award highlights a “community partner” whose impact has helped the agency sustain and/or grow.

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, the agency was unable to host its annual community award celebration. In the fall of 2021, the Hospice of Davidson County Board of Directors discussed recognizing special service awards to individuals, organizations and/or businesses who provided exceptional support to the agency during the 2020/2021 pandemic years.

Several entities were identified as worthy recipients in the following categories: New Friends of Hospice, Community Excellence, Pandemic Service, Lifetime Achievement and Staff Commitment. Joining these special awards is the recognition of the 2019 Founders Award and Community Partner Award recipients.

They are:

2019 Founders Award winners: Robert and Ramona Phelps

2019 Community Partner Award winner: Weathervane Winery, Welcome

New Friends of Hospice, S& SGrill, Thomasville

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jerome and Lucinda Amos, Thomasville

Pandemic Service Award: Radians, Thomasville

Community Excellence Award: Davidson County Health Department

Staff Achievement Award, Glen: Margaret and Garrett Hubbard

More than 80 guests attended the celebration.

On the Move

Leadership Winston-Salem has selected Michelle S. Ellis as its new director of philanthropy.