Business Milestones

Achievers

Dr. Frank Courts, retired pediatric dentist from Boone, will serve as co-chairman of the Oral Health Transformation Task Force. The task force is part of the Oral Health Transformation Initiative, which will make recommendations over the next year for a reimagined oral health care system in North Carolina.

“While the task force has a lot of work ahead, I know we’ll collaborate to keep patients at the forefront of our work,” Courts said.

Courts serves as chairman of the NC Dental Society’s Council on Prevention and Oral Health and is actively involved with the NC Dental Society Foundation’s work to improve children’s oral health across the state.

* * * *

The TowneBank Board of Directors has appointed Marc DeLille to the TowneBank Triad Board of Directors.

DeLille is a managing broker and partner at Price Commercial Properties, a High Point-based commercial real estate firm that serves the Piedmont Triad.

DeLille is a graduate of North Central College and is a member of both the National and High Point Realtors Associations. He has served on a variety of boards, including as the chairperson of JDRF High Point One Walk, Hospice of the Piedmont, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. Additionally, DeLille is the past president of High Point Country Club.

* * * *

Leadership Winston-Salem, a nonprofit dedicated to igniting community leadership in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, has welcomed six incoming board members to its current board for 2022. All six new board members are alumni of the Flagship or Insight programs Leadership Winston-Salem offers. The LWS board consists of 31 members.

Incoming board members for 2022:

Bridget Hayes (LWS ‘18) assistant principal, Mineral Springs Middle School

Sherry Lee (LWS ‘18) senior director, human resources for Javara

Stephan Lillie (INSIGHT ‘22) senior vice president and chief financial officer for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

Joyce Mounce (LWS ‘22) senior director market institutes for Novant Health’s Community Health and Wellness Institute for Greater Winston Salem and Rowan County

Chris Pearce (LWS ‘18) vice president, chief information officer at Forsyth Technical Community College

Carol Reeve (LWS ‘19) president and chief strategist, Girl on the Roof

These community leaders will work to help guide the organization’s mission and directives as it seeks to recruit new program participants and organize two primary program offerings: Flagship program, a nine-month “community MBA” for established and emerging leaders, and INSIGHT, a condensed executive forum for senior-level executives, CEOs, and direct reports.

Leadership Winston-Salem’s Flagship 2023 class begins its program year in October 2022. INSIGHT convenes in Spring 2023. For information, visit leadershipws.org.

Awards

Some of the Piedmont Triad region’s most successful individuals and organizations working in the biosciences have been honored with Excellence Awards.

The awards were given at Triad BioNight, a celebration of the region’s life sciences community organized by the Piedmont Triad Office of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center. Close to 400 people attended the networking and awards event June 23 at the Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University in High Point.

The recipients were chosen by a 12-member independent awards committee after nominations were solicited from the Triad region’s bioscience community.

The following individuals and organizations won awards:

Academic Development Excellence Award: Terry G. Howerton, Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Biotechnology Community Leadership Excellence Award: Nancy V. Johnston, North Carolina Biotechnology Center

Biotechnology Support/Service Excellence Award: The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering’s Institute for Research Technologies

Entrepreneurial Excellence Award: Jerry Barker and Doug Drabble of Novex Innovations

Research and Development Excellence Award: The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s NASA Vascular Team

NC Bioneer (statewide winner): Plakous Therapeutics

Honors

Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame President Anthony Santo has announced the names of the recently selected inductees that make up the class of 2022. James Sparrow was among the seven individuals to be enshrined.

Sparrow set basketball scoring records at McKee High School, where he was the first 1,000-point scorer; at Laurinburg (N.C.) Institute, where he broke Hall of Famer Charlie Scott’s records; and at N.C. A&T, where he led the Aggies to four regular season and conference tournament titles, and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Sparrow played at A&T from 1975-1978.

Sparrow’s induction ceremony will be held Nov. 18 in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the Move

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Carrie Henderson as director of events. She will serve as the primary staff contact for creating, organizing and managing the chamber’s portfolio of events.

Bay Food Brokerage has expanded its leadership team by hiring Tori Bodenhamer as an account executive. Based out of Bay Food’s Carolinas office in Lake Wylie, S.C., and a resident of Winston-Salem, Bodenhamer brings more than 15 years of experience in consumer packaged goods sales and national account management to the Tampa-based retail food brokerage company.