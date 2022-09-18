Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company and Wake Forest University have announced JuCoby Johnson and Eljon Wardally as the winning playwrights of the “Finding Holy Ground” commissions.

The project, “Finding Holy Ground: Performing Visions of Race and Justice in America,” is funded by a $250,000 grant received by Wake Forest from the Henry Luce Foundation and is a collaboration between Wake Forest University School of Divinity, NC Black Rep and Wake the Arts.

Both playwrights will receive a $10,000 commission, developmental workshops and fully staged productions of their plays.

Plays were selected based on their ability to encourage community conversations on race, justice and religion in the U.S. Playwrights submitted ideas for works that addressed topics such as homophobia, racism, white supremacy and social inequities in America.

The plays will be staged in Wait Chapel during the 2024 National BlackTheatre Festival in Winston-Salem. Community events will be held to promote discussions and reflection.

Awards

The N.C. Division of Water Resources has honored 66 water treatment plants for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2021.

The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

For 2021, the state recognized 16 facilities with the “Gold Star” honor, which is an award for systems that have received the N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award for 10 or more consecutive years. Local systems included: town of Boone Water Treatment Plant and town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant.

Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, these systems met performance goals that are significantly more stringent than state and federal standards. In 2021, nearly 2.8 million North Carolina residents were served by these award-winning plants.

The local award winners for 2021 are: Appalachian State University Water Treatment Plant, city of Mount Airy — F.G. Doggett Plant, city of Mount Airy — S.L. Spencer Plant, city of Thomasville Water Treatment Plant, Davidson Water — Gregg W. Stabler Water Treatment Plant, Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority — John F. Kime Water Treatment Plant, town of Boone Water Treatment Plant, town of Dobson Water Treatment Plant, town of Elkin Water Treatment Plant and town of Wilkesboro Water Filtration Plant.

Grants

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $3.1 million in grants to support business development and job growth in North Carolina communities impacted by the declining use of coal.

S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem will receive a $1 million grant for expansion of the Enterprise Center, to support the development of additional food-based businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 15 jobs and generate $680,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Gateway Research Park in Greensboro, will receive a $2.1 million grant to expand a manufacturing facility in support of the growth of minority-owned businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $750,000 in local funds and is expected to create 33 jobs, retain 25 jobs and generate $3.1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

These projects were made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.

On the Move

Klaussner Home Furnishings has hired Joseph Rosenberg as executive vice president of sales and marketing and Amy Archer

as vice president of merchandising, domestic upholstery. Rosenberg began his career at Klaussner more than 30 years ago as a manufacturer’s representative. He moved to Lane Furniture in 2003 where he served as vice president of sales. Archer is recognized in the industry for her expertise in the merchandising and design space, most recently served as president of Creating Inspired Seating where she focused on upholstered product for domestic upholstery companies.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Linell Johnson

to the role of senior vice president, controller. Previously, he was vice president, controller.

Buffkin/Baker, a partner-led executive search firm, has announced the addition of

Megan Shepherd Berlinger

as associate partner in its health care practice. Berlinger will join the health care delivery vertical, leading academic medicine searches with a focus on serving Association of American Medical Colleges institutions and health systems.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton recently announced that John McNames

will be joining the firm’s Winston-Salem office as counsel. He will be a member of the firm’s real estate finance and capital markets team. McNames joins from Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey.

Carolina Eye Associates, a medical and surgical eye care center headquartered in Southern Pines, has introduced to the practice oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Leonard

, a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in eye and facial plastic surgery. Leonard joins CEA at its Greensboro and Winston-Salem offices.