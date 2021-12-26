Business Milestones

Also, Dr. Allston J. Stubbs IV, was recently elected as the 13th President of the ISHA: The Hip Preservation Society. Stubbs is a professor of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine at WFSM and is medical director of hip arthroscopy and chief of hip preservation for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

* * * *

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, located at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has once again received accreditation for a period of three years from CARF International, previously known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Wake Forest Baptist has been accredited by CARF since 2000.

The CARF accreditation applies to the inpatient rehabilitation programs for adults, children and adolescents, and specialty inpatient rehabilitation programs in the areas of adult amputation; adult, child and adolescent brain injuries; and adult, child and adolescent stroke.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and is the region’s only Adult Level I Trauma Center and Pediatric Level I Trauma Center.

* * * *