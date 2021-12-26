Business Milestones

Achievers
The statewide nonprofit myFutureNC recently welcomed 30 new members to its advisory board of commissioners. The new members represent a cross-section of state-wide leaders in education, business and government.
Local members include: Sherry Carpenter, vice president of organizational development and mission advancement, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC; David Shockley, president, Surry Community College; and Kevin Austin, vice president of manufacturing, Austin Electrical Enclosures, past president, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.
* * * *
Dr. Jamy D. Ard, professor of epidemiology and prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been elected into the National Academy of Medicine.
Ard, who is also the co-director of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Weight Management Center, was chosen for his varied use of individually tailored approaches to treat obesity, profoundly impacting his patients’ health and well-being, and reducing the burden of diseases associated with obesity, such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.
Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.
Also, Dr. Allston J. Stubbs IV, was recently elected as the 13th President of the ISHA: The Hip Preservation Society. Stubbs is a professor of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine at WFSM and is medical director of hip arthroscopy and chief of hip preservation for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
* * * *
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program, located at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, has once again received accreditation for a period of three years from CARF International, previously known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Wake Forest Baptist has been accredited by CARF since 2000.
The CARF accreditation applies to the inpatient rehabilitation programs for adults, children and adolescents, and specialty inpatient rehabilitation programs in the areas of adult amputation; adult, child and adolescent brain injuries; and adult, child and adolescent stroke.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and is the region’s only Adult Level I Trauma Center and Pediatric Level I Trauma Center.
* * * *
Frederick Schneid, chair of High Point University’s department of history, will serve as the Charles Boal Ewing Chairman in Military History at the United States Military Academy for the 2023-2024 academic year. Schneid was chosen as the endowed visiting chairman for the West Point Department of History. During his time there, he’ll teach a general course in military history, direct a two-semester history senior seminar and offer a course on Napoleon.
* * * *
Amanda Allen, assistant professor of history at High Point University, presented her research paper, “ ‘Note the Craft of a Bawd’: the Negative Portrayal of Catholic Women in Beware the Cat (ca. 1561)” at the North American Conference on British Studies in November. Her paper analyzed three female characters in political power featured in the Elizabethan Protestant propaganda novel, “Beware the Cat.” The paper was featured on the “Monarchy, Memory, and Gendered Tropes in Tudor and Stuart England” panel, which focused on the ways in which power and gender were being addressed and answered in late 16th- and early 17th-century England.
The North American Conference on British Studies is the largest British History Conference in the United States. Allen serves as an executive councilor for the Southern Conference on British Studies, which co-sponsored this year’s NACBS.
Allegacy Investment Group, available through CUSO Financial Services and led by Chief Financial Planning Officer/Program Manager Steve Franke, was awarded the Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Award for outstanding service.
The award is given to top performing providers of investment services at banks and credit unions in the United States. Using a data driven awards methodology, Kehrer Bielan reviewed the performance of 406 banks and credit unions and selected an elite list of programs of varying sizes.
Franke was one of 71 investment services leaders recognized at a recent ceremony, where he placed fourth in the mid-size firms’ category, sponsored by CUNA Brokerage Services.
Franke’s team of advisors prepare and present holistic financial plans to at least 80% of all new members who utilize Allegacy Investment Group services. Plans are tracked and monitored monthly by each advisor.
* * * *
The following members of Wake Forest School of Medicine have been recognized with various awards:
Dr. Brenda Latham-Sadler, senior associate dean for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and clinical associate professor of family and community medicine, recently received the 2021 Winston-Salem Legacy Award for Medicine from the Legacy Foundation for Women. The award was announced at the 2021 Legacy Awards, which was held virtually on Nov. 7. The foundation recognizes women of color in the areas of medicine, education, business, politics, criminal justice, sports/athletics, journalism, community/religion and arts.
Dr. Doug Jaffe, associate professor of anesthesiology, has been honored as the 2021 CM Esterline Lecturer by the American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists. The annual award is given to an exceptional lecturer who has made outstanding accomplishments in advancing the science and art of osteopathic medicine and education.
Dr. Dalane W. Kitzman, professor of cardiology, recently received the 2021 Michael L. Pollock Established Investigator Award from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation in recognition of his research work in the field of cardiac rehabilitation.
Dr. Amy McMichael, professor of dermatology and chairwoman of dermatology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Medical Dermatology Society Lifetime Achievement Award. The annual award is given in recognition of patient care, the mentoring of future dermatologists and research to advance medical dermatology. Dr. Joseph L. Jorizzo, professor of dermatology, was the 2021 recipient.
Dr. Andrew Nunn, assistant professor of trauma surgery, recently received the 2021 Surgical Critical Care Program Directors’ Society Innovation in Education award in recognition of his work in the creation of the Trauma Exposures and Techniques curriculum in 2017. The curriculum was developed to close skills gaps and weave evidence-based instruction into the training of acute care surgery fellows. Combining cadaveric procedure labs, live ultrasound scanning and standardized patient exams, the monthly lab sessions are designed to build the trainees’ confidence and proficiency in their skill performance.
Della Reavis, care coordination manager at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, recently received the Crystal Redding Memorial Award from the North Carolina American Case Management Association. The annual award honors innovative practice of case management, courage in the face of challenges, humor in the workplace and teamwork.
Dr. Bob Stratta, professor and Jesse H. Meredith chairman in transplant surgery and director of transplantation at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, was awarded the prestigious Richard Lillehei Memorial Lecture from the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association at the recent IPITA 2021 Virtual Congress. The award is given biennially to a clinician and/or scientist who has made important and substantive advancements leading to improvements in the lives of patients receiving pancreas transplants.
Michael Gable, a recent North Carolina transplant who has sold real estate in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, is the broker-in-charge of Mitchell Prime Properties, now located at The Mitchell Building, 190 Charlois Blvd. in Winston-Salem.
