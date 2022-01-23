Business Milestones

That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in counties with a population of fewer than 210,000 people, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.

Zenger was presented with this award as appreciation for the support he gave law enforcement during a session that likely saw more law enforcement related bills than have ever been filed before in a single session.

An example of this legislative work included introducing and primary sponsoring a house bill named after Sgt. Mickey Hutchens who was killed in the line of duty. The bill would allow law enforcement, probation/parole officers and corrections officers to purchase up to four years’ creditable service in the State Retirement System to decrease their retirement age.

