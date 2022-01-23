Business Milestones

On the Move
Truist Financial Corporation has appointed Denise M. DeMaio as chief audit officer, effective Feb. 28. DeMaio will report directly to the Truist Board of Directors’ Audit Committee and administratively to Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers. She succeeds Dale Jeanes, who is retiring after 20 years leading this function and more than 33 years of service to Truist and BB&T. Truist also announced that Howard Whyte has joined the company as chief information security officer. Whyte was most recently CISO and vice president of information security for The Boeing Company.
Jeremy Coble has accepted the position of customer service director with the City of High Point and will begin his new role on Jan. 31. Coble is currently the assistant director of taxpayer assistance and collection for the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
Dr. David K. Woods has purchased Salem Smiles Orthodontics in Winston-Salem from Dr. Sarah C. Shoaf. Woods was a member of The Johns Hopkins Craniofacial Clinic, where he gained experience with patients with craniofacial anomalies like cleft palate. He is double board-certified in both pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. Shoaf will continue in a part-time capacity in the practice she began in 2012 as Woods takes the reins. Woods has family ties in North Carolina with a brother, Dr. Michael Woods, an orthodontist with a practice in Statesville, and a sister living near Raleigh.
Matt Simmons has joined Salem Investment Counselors as a client counselor. Simmons spent the past 13 years as an investment manager at Truist Wealth.
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton recently announced the election of Kate McCurry to its partnership and the elevation of Beth Winters to counsel. McCurry is a member of the investment management team in Winston-Salem. Winters is a member of the complex commercial litigation team in Winston-Salem.
Javara, an integrated research organization focused on delivering access to clinical trials at the point of care, has appointed Tim Neathery as its first chief human resources officer. Prior to joining Javara, Neathery served as senior vice president, human resources shared services, talent acquisition and people insights and analytics at PPD.
Announcements
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, announced the company’s 2021-2022 half-year earnings, reporting $2.24 billion in consolidated sales, an increase of 36.5% over the previous year. Special economic circumstances in the construction and furniture sectors such as high demand for products, as well as capacity increases of new plants, contributed significantly to the company’s growth.
Last year, EGGER celebrated the one-year production anniversary of its Lexington facility, which began operations in mid-September 2020. During the first half of the fiscal year, the new Lexington plant increased its production volume to meet demand, contributing to the company’s increased sales volume.
During the first half of the year, EGGER invested $160 million to keep existing plants “at the cutting edge of technology. Building upon EGGER’s efforts of optimizing internal material flow and increasing the efficiency of warehousing, the company recently announced a $50 million investment for an additional production line and a new recycling center at its Lexington manufacturing plant. The lamination line is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022 with the recycling center completed by early 2023.”For information, visit www.egger.com/credit-relations.
Awards
N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec and N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger were named “Defenders of Public Safety” by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for their support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.
During a session that saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety-related reform bills, Krawiec dedicated time and effort during session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the state.
That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in counties with a population of fewer than 210,000 people, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.
Zenger was presented with this award as appreciation for the support he gave law enforcement during a session that likely saw more law enforcement related bills than have ever been filed before in a single session.
An example of this legislative work included introducing and primary sponsoring a house bill named after Sgt. Mickey Hutchens who was killed in the line of duty. The bill would allow law enforcement, probation/parole officers and corrections officers to purchase up to four years’ creditable service in the State Retirement System to decrease their retirement age.
Achievers
The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has elected David Hinton, president of David Hinton, CPA, P.A., to its board of directors for a three-year term. Paul Vest, CEO of the YMCA of Western North Carolina, was named chairman of the board for one year. In partnership with the full board, they will oversee the implementation of the alliance’s strategic plan to advance the Y’s mission across the state.
The Alliance Board of Directors include: Paul Vest, CEO, YMCA of Western NC, Asheville, chairman; Lynn Lomax, CEO, YMCA of High Point, vice chairman; Stan Law, CEO, YMCA of Greater Charlotte, past chairman; Rhonda Anderson, CEO, YMCA of Greensboro; Melissa Bailey Logan, CEO, YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly, Black Mountain; Charles Frederick, market head — North Carolina, TD Bank, Asheville; David Hinton, CPA, president, David Hinton CPA, P.A., Winston-Salem; Lisa Humphreys, chief strategy officer, YMCA of the Triangle, Raleigh; Kevin Leonard, executive director, NC Association of County Commissioners, Raleigh; Dick Jones, CEO, YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, Wilmington; Trey Oakley, CEO, William YMCA of Avery County, Linville; Sharon Padgett, CEO, Gaston County Family YMCA, Gastonia; and Jacquelyn Price, CEO, Harrison Family YMCA, Rocky Mount.
* * * *
Four Atrium Health physical rehabilitation centers have been named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers. Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center are among the 230 facilities across the nation recognized for providing high-quality rehabilitation.
According to Newsweek, America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers provide high quality of care, quality of service, quality of follow-up care and accommodations and amenities.
* * * *
Pharr Law has announced that Steve M. Pharr and Stacey Bailey-Pharr have been selected to the North Carolina 2022 Super Lawyers list in construction litigation.
