Business Milestones

Achievers

Dr. Vera Luther, professor of infectious diseases and director of the infectious diseases fellowship program at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has been elected president of the Association of Specialty Professors, a founding member organization of the Alliance for Academic Internal Medicine. Luther’s term began July 1.

The ASP, founded in 1994, is the organization of specialty internal medicine divisions at medical schools and community teaching hospitals in the United States and Canada. The association represents fellowship program directors, division chiefs and physician faculty involved in an accredited internal medicine specialty fellowship program or its division.

Dr. Werner Bischoff, professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently elected a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Fellowship in IDSA is one of the highest honors in the field of infectious diseases and is given to those who have achieved professional excellence and provided significant service to the profession. Applicants for IDSA Fellowship must be nominated by their peers and meet specific criteria, including continuing identification with the field of infectious diseases, national or regional recognition, and publication of their scholarly work.

Kristin Henderson, assistant professor of academic nursing at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently inducted as a fellow of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology Class of 2022.

Founded in 1931, the AANA is a professional association representing over 59,000 CRNAs and student registered nurse anesthesiologists nationwide. Fellows of the AANA are recognized as one of the most accomplished leaders in the profession of nurse anesthesiology.

In 2016, Henderson innovated and developed the simulation testing component of the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists Reentry Program. As a result, 35 CRNAs across the country have reentered practice. She also led an institutional effort of obtaining the first Society for Simulation in Healthcare accreditation of a standalone CRNA program.

Reynolds American, the British American Tobacco Group’s U.S. subsidiary, and its companies (Reynolds) have announced that the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville has achieved alliance for water stewardship certification, further progressing the organization’s environmental, social and governance goals.

The AWS Standard is a globally applicable framework for sustainable water management that helps enable a better understanding of water use and impacts, while also providing the opportunity to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable watershed management. Earning this certification indicates the ROC facility has successfully implemented AWS’s best practices in terms of five critical outcomes: Good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality status, protection of important water-related areas and safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

The certification demonstrates that Reynolds has met all core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, making this facility one of only 250 organizations worldwide to earn the designation.

Announcements

Unbox the Dress, an online wedding dress transformation service in Winston-Salem, has outgrown its former location downtown and opened its expanded operations in a new location at 4410 Providence Lane.

The company employs tailors and designers who transform customers’ wedding dresses from every decade into heirlooms and keepsakes that are cherished for generations. The company quickly outgrew its initial 5,000 square foot production studio in downtown Winston-Salem that opened in 2020.

The new 11,000-square-foot space will be home to 25 full-time employees and continue to house the company’s customer-care center, wedding dress storage and preservation services, and custom sewing operations.

Unbox the Dress was a 2020 recipient of the N.C. Idea Seed Grant, awarded to early stage innovation startups with a proven concept. Grant funding was used to relocate the company from Ohio, hire seamstresses and purchase sewing equipment.

Awards

Heather Perkins, director of patient flow, and Karen High, nurse manager, both with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, recently received the Healthier Communities Award from the North Carolina Healthcare Association for their work on the Statewide Patient Movement Coordination Team during the height of the COVID-19 surge.

The Healthier Communities Award recognizes collaborative work by an NCHA member institution to promote health and well-being by addressing an identified community need.

The Statewide Patient Movement Coordination Team, formed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, assessed and coordinated hundreds of patient placements from rural community hospitals into larger hospitals that could provide specialized resources needed by patients.

The North Carolina Medical Society celebrated Oct. 14-16 in-person with its annual LEAD Health Care Conference and inaugural Golden Stethoscope Awards Gala. Four women from across the state, including Dr. Lisa Kaufmann of the Appalachian Regional Health Care System, were honored Oct. 15 following two days of medical education and training.

On the Move

Tammy Geis

of Waxhaw recently joined Monarch as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Geis formerly served as chief operating officer of AccessOne MedCard. Before that, she was the vice president of finance for Novant Health’s Southern Piedmont Region, where she led financial and accounting operations. Geis will manage Monarch’s $92 million budget and work with current CFO Cindy Jones until her retirement in December. Jones has served at Monarch for more than 38 years.

Corey D.B. Walker has been named interim dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, beginning Jan. 1. A distinguished scholar of African American social, political and religious thought, Walker will continue to serve as Wake Forest professor of the humanities and director of Wake Forest’s African American Studies Program. On Oct. 14, Jonathan Lee Walton,

current dean of the School of Divinity, was named the eighth president of Princeton Theological Seminary.