Business Milestones

Announcements

Gerald M. Malmo III, has formed The Malmo Group.

The firm works with closely held businesses, professionals and corporate executives, helping them build and preserve their estates and businesses.

Malmo has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services profession and was a perennial disability income master with Mass Mutual. He received the John Meadows Trophy from the Greensboro agency and the Ivan Hinrichs Award from the Charlotte agency.

Malmo holds an MBA from Wake Forest University and an undergraduate degree from the School of Commerce at Washington and Lee University. He is a past president and Paul Harris Fellow of Stratford Rotary.

The inaugural 2022 Carolina Regional Conference on Dec. 1 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro is sponsored by three North Carolina local chapters of the Association for Talent Development: Piedmont, Charlotte and Research Triangle.

Future Ready Now! is the theme of the conference. Three tracks — personal, professional and organizational — are offered with multiple sessions in each track.

The CRC starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., an opening keynote address, then breakout sessions with lunch and breaks, and a closing keynote address. A social hour follows with prizes to be given away and concludes the conference at 4:30 p.m.

To reserve a seat, visit https://tdrta.org/page-1859190. For information, email ATDCarolina1@gmail.com.

Awards

Projects that used Pine Hall Brick pavers took top honors in three categories in the recent Hardscape North America Awards competition.

The winning projects that used Pine Hall Brick clay pavers were in the categories for both residential and permeable construction, along with the vintage category, which honors projects that were built years ago.

The winner in the residential category was for a private residence in Haverford, Pa. It honored contractor Heritage Stone & Marble, designer Charles E. Hess Jr. and design firm Hess Landscape Architects of Lansdale, Pa.

The permeable award went to Ambler Square Park, an installation at a public park in Ambler, Pa. It honored contractor GoreCon and designer Christopher Green and design firm Gilmore and Associates of Doylestown, Pa.

The vintage installation award went to Washington Square Mall in Cape May, N.J. It honored contractor Think Pavers and designer Remington & Vernick, Engineers, of Cherry Hill, N.J.

On the Move

An Elon University alumnus with a history of fundraising and programmatic development in higher education and the nonprofit sector has been named Elon Law’s new assistant dean for development and alumni relations. Scott Leighty

(Class of 2009) was promoted to Elon Law after serving the university as the senior engagement officer and, most recently, assistant director of annual giving on main campus. He begins his new role Nov. 28. Leighty will focus on building connections and engaging Elon Law graduates in a variety of ways while cultivating philanthropic support for the law school from alumni and other sources.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, said Jessica O’Reilly

has joined the brokerage as an affiliate broker.