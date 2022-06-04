Business Milestones

Achievers

Meridian Realty Group has announced that William T. Bartholomew Jr. has been awarded the certified commercial investment member designation by the CCIM Institute. Bartholomew has been pursuing his CCIM designation since 2019 and completed his exam April 12.

Bartholomew was among 166 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation this spring.

Awards

IFB Solutions, the largest employer of people who are blind in the U.S., recently recognized its Employees of the Year, partners and volunteers who play a vital role in the nonprofit’s mission of employment, training and services.

Luis Quiles of Winston-Salem was named overall IFB Solutions Employee of the Year. Quiles, who was born with ocular histoplasmosis, began his career at the IFB operations in Puerto Rico. After several years, he decided to move to Winston-Salem for additional upward mobility opportunities. He currently works in the role of lead shipper for IFB’s optical department.

Melissa Tuttle was named IFB Solutions Career Achiever of the Year. Growing up with low vision caused by nystagmus and cataracts, Tuttle is a member of IFB’s Supply Chain team and is known for her savvy computer skills and attention to detail.

Tom Serrin was honored as IFB Solutions Commodore Funderburk Visionary Award recipient. This award is named for the late Commodore Funderburk who was blind, deaf and mute and worked for IFB for 40 years without missing a day. Serrin served in the U.S. Marines and has lived with a vision impairment since adulthood. He has been a member of IFB’s Board of Directors since 2015 and is the inaugural chairman of IFB’s development and awareness committee working to raise additional dollars to expand funding for IFB’s community programs and low-vision services.

The Winston-Salem Foundation was named IFB Solutions Partner of the Year. Through generous funding from the foundation, IFB has been able to expand its job training programs, purchase and implement new Enterprise Resource Planning software and expand its S.E.E. Program for school-age children. Accepting on the foundation’s behalf were President LaTida Smith and Program Officer Charlie Gardner.

On the Move

Tara Enscore Haymore, a Kernersville native, has joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem. She has been a nurse since 2014. Also, Leon Nguyen has joined the brokerage as an affiliate broker.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has appointed Rik Kielbasa to the role of chief compliance officer. Previously, he was chief digital officer.

Franklin Vagnone, who has served as president and CEO of Old Salem Museum and Gardens and the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts since January 2017, will step down effective June 30 to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, R.I. Terry Taylor, who is currently chief operating officer of Old Salem and MESDA, will serve as interim president. Taylor has been with Old Salem since March 1999 in a part-time capacity and since May 2016 full time.

Kilpatrick Townsend and Stockton announced June 1 that longtime WXII-TV news anchor Talitha Vickers has joined the firm as a marketing and business development manager.

