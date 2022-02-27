Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 58 individuals, including Matthew Todd Mitchell and Hunter James Shaffer, both of Kernersville, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Feb. 21.
* * * *
The Class of 2021 has graduated from the 85th North Carolina School of Banking. The NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2021 program ran Aug. 2-6 at the Raleigh Crabtree Marriott.
Winston-Salem graduates included: Martha Brown, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Justin Combs, Southern First Bank.
* * * *
Lis Mulcahy, director of member satisfaction at Truliant Federal Credit Union, is one of 23 credit union professionals chosen to participate in the Filene Research Institute’s i3 Collaborative Innovation Program. Filene i3 is a two-year innovation leadership program designed to equip credit union professionals with the mindset, tools and network to lead and shape the future. Participants learn cutting-edge innovation competencies.
On the Move
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has named Heidi College as volunteer services manager. Prior to joining Mountain Valley Hospice in October 2021, College spent more than five years with Trellis Supportive Care as a volunteer coordinator and more recently as a service care advocate.
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County has promoted Antoney Jake Denton, previously a site supervisor, to director of construction and land development. In his new role, Denton will manage construction, critical home repairs and land acquisition activities of Habitat Forsyth.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern has promoted Jeff Linville, Jess Williams, Blake Jennings and Alon Vanterpool to new leadership roles, effective immediately. Linville has been named chief operations officer and appointed to the company’s executive team. Williams has been promoted to chief people officer and also appointed to the company’s executive team. Jennings, grandson of the founder, Maurice Jennings, has been named vice president of development and facilities and will become a member of the leadership team. Vanterpool has been named director of internal communications with a responsibility of communicating with the 2,000-plus employees who work across the Biscuitville organization.
