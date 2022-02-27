Business Milestones

On the Move

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has named Heidi College as volunteer services manager. Prior to joining Mountain Valley Hospice in October 2021, College spent more than five years with Trellis Supportive Care as a volunteer coordinator and more recently as a service care advocate.

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County has promoted Antoney Jake Denton , previously a site supervisor, to director of construction and land development. In his new role, Denton will manage construction, critical home repairs and land acquisition activities of Habitat Forsyth.

Biscuitville Fresh Southern has promoted Jeff Linville, Jess Williams, Blake Jennings and Alon Vanterpool to new leadership roles, effective immediately. Linville has been named chief operations officer and appointed to the company’s executive team. Williams has been promoted to chief people officer and also appointed to the company’s executive team. Jennings, grandson of the founder, Maurice Jennings, has been named vice president of development and facilities and will become a member of the leadership team. Vanterpool has been named director of internal communications with a responsibility of communicating with the 2,000-plus employees who work across the Biscuitville organization.