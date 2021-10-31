Business Milestones

Kairoff was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery Greensboro.

Born in Los Angeles, Kairoff received master’s and doctoral degrees in music performance from the University of Southern California. He also studied in Italy for two years as a Fulbright Scholar and Rotary International Fellow. He joined the faculty of Wake Forest University in 1988 and is currently professor of music and chairman.

This fall, 44 teachers from the United States and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the Steinway factory in New York City. The teachers’ names are now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the factory.

* * * *

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures.