Business Milestones

Announcements
First Launch Capital Fund, a pre-seed/seed-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Greensboro, has closed an investment in Beam Dynamics; this is the fund’s sixth investment. Located in Winston-Salem, Beam Dynamics brings a cloud-based product intelligence platform to the broadcast and film industry.
First Launch Capital Fund, formed in 2018, invests in entrepreneurs and companies at the earliest stage of their development to expand the culture of innovation throughout the 12-county Piedmont Triad. The fund is focused on capital appreciation, economic development and job creation through investments in early-stage companies with high growth and future funding potential.
* * * *
High Point University has appointed 10 new members to its Board of Visitors: Dr. Gary Biesecker, Thomas Blount, Harry D. Johnson Jr., Nasi Kajana, Wes Keever, Lynn Lomax, Brian Mabe, Levan Seperteladze, Melanie Shaffer and Joseph Yacyshyn.
The board is composed of more than 100 business leaders, alumni, friends and community advocates of HPU who are recognized for their character, success, philanthropy and leadership.
Honors
Peter Kairoff has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame, a designation recognizing the work of North America’s most committed and passionate piano educators.
Kairoff was nominated by Steinway Piano Gallery Greensboro.
Born in Los Angeles, Kairoff received master’s and doctoral degrees in music performance from the University of Southern California. He also studied in Italy for two years as a Fulbright Scholar and Rotary International Fellow. He joined the faculty of Wake Forest University in 1988 and is currently professor of music and chairman.
This fall, 44 teachers from the United States and Canada were inducted into the Steinway Teachers Hall of Fame with special events hosted at the Steinway factory in New York City. The teachers’ names are now displayed on a commemorative display wall inside the factory.
* * * *
Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of billing and coding services, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures.
On the Move
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union announced Oct. 21 that it will be offering business products and services and has retained Scott Smith of Kernersville as its first vice president of commercial lending. According to Piedmont Advantage’s President and CEO Dion Williams, commercial deposit offerings are expected to be available by year-end with business loan products and services, including merchant services, available by the second quarter of 2022 if not sooner.
Samaritan Ministries has promoted Alex Jarrell, who previously served as marketing and community relations director, to development director effective immediately. Based in Winston-Salem, Samaritan’s Soup Kitchen serves between 250 and 350 meals every day to hungry neighbors. Samaritan also operates an overnight shelter for guests who are in need.
Truliant has hired Mark Testerman for the role of vice president member experience, Member Contact Center. Testerman’s most recent position was as contact center manager for Leggett & Platt Consumer Products.
Patricia R. Smyre has been appointed as the first dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Lexington. Earlier this year, Lexington City Council voted to hire a full-time employee dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.