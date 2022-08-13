 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Milestones

  • Updated
Achievers

Doug Winn, partner with Rizzi Law Group, has been selected as a North Carolina Rising Star as decided by the North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine. Winn’s practice focuses on workers’ compensation and personal injury.

Announcements

Triad Voice Magazine, a free community magazine that “amplifies the voices of women of color” throughout the Triad, held a launch luncheon Aug. 11 at The Loft at Congdon Yards in High Point.

The magazine’s mission is to “celebrate diverse American culture, connect the local community and serve as a trusted source covering the arts, financial literacy, health and fitness, business, culture, lifestyle, and local events.”

A digital copy of the inaugural issue can be viewed at https://triadvoicemag.com/voiceonline.

Greater Winston-Salem’s Minority Business Enterprise Grant fund will soon be open for applications.

The MBE fund provides Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses with up to $25,000.

Businesses must be located in Forsyth County and in operation as of Jan. 1, 2022, to qualify. Businesses with one to 25 full-time employees and less than $1 million in gross annual sales are eligible.

A virtual information session will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 25. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yckrh9kc.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Ciji Wright

  • to the role of director, Member Contact Center. Wright was previously Member Contact Center operations manager.
  • Triad Business Bank has named

Erica Gregg Parker as director of small business banking to expand the bank’s smal

  • l business deposits and loan portfolio.
Ciji Wright

Wright
Erica Gregg Parker

Gregg Parker

