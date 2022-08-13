Business Milestones

Achievers

Doug Winn, partner with Rizzi Law Group, has been selected as a North Carolina Rising Star as decided by the North Carolina Super Lawyers Magazine. Winn’s practice focuses on workers’ compensation and personal injury.

Announcements

Triad Voice Magazine, a free community magazine that “amplifies the voices of women of color” throughout the Triad, held a launch luncheon Aug. 11 at The Loft at Congdon Yards in High Point.

The magazine’s mission is to “celebrate diverse American culture, connect the local community and serve as a trusted source covering the arts, financial literacy, health and fitness, business, culture, lifestyle, and local events.”

A digital copy of the inaugural issue can be viewed at https://triadvoicemag.com/voiceonline.

* * * *

Greater Winston-Salem’s Minority Business Enterprise Grant fund will soon be open for applications.

The MBE fund provides Black- and Latinx-owned small businesses with up to $25,000.

Businesses must be located in Forsyth County and in operation as of Jan. 1, 2022, to qualify. Businesses with one to 25 full-time employees and less than $1 million in gross annual sales are eligible.

A virtual information session will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 25. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yckrh9kc.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Ciji Wright

to the role of director, Member Contact Center. Wright was previously Member Contact Center operations manager.

Triad Business Bank has named

Erica Gregg Parker as director of small business banking to expand the bank’s smal

l business deposits and loan portfolio.