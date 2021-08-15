Business Milestones

Achievers
The Class of 2021 has graduated from the 85th North Carolina School of Banking. The NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2021 program took place Aug. 2-6 at the Raleigh Crabtree Marriott.
Local graduates are: Martha Brown, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Winston-Salem; and Justin Combs, Southern First Bank, Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Alliance Insurance Services has been selected for the ninth year in a row to be part of a group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.
Two hundred sixty-seven independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2021 Best Practices Study. An IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency which then must qualify based on customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. More than 1,300 agencies were nominated this year.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by IIABA in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual study of leading independent insurance agencies, which is conducted for IIABA by Reagan Consulting of Atlanta, Ga., documents the business practices of these high-performance agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
* * * *
Joyner Edmundson was recently elected to the board of CFA Society North Carolina, an association of 1,400 investment professionals. He also recently earned his certificate in ESG investing from the CFA Society of the U.K., to better serve clients who desire portfolios integrated with environmental, social and governance factors.
Edmundson, with 25 years of investment experience, is an investment adviser for Salem Investment Counselors in Winston-Salem, an independent wealth management firm with more than $1.9 billion in assets.
* * * *
Dr. Craig M. Greven, chairman and professor of ophthalmology, and Dr. Malcolm W. Marks, professor of plastic and reconstructive surgery, were recently recognized by Newsweek as among the best doctors in their fields.
Greven is ranked No. 59 in Newsweek’s America’s Best Eye Doctors 2021 — Ophthalmologists, which ranked the top 150 in the country. There are currently more than 19,000 practicing ophthalmologists in the United States. For the rankings, more than 10,000 ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other health care professionals were asked to recommend the best eye doctors in the country. Results were also analyzed based on the quality of care provided, continuity of care and the quality of the technology used in their practices.
The Wake Forest Baptist Health Eye Center, which sees more than 90,000 patients a year, provides a full range of ophthalmology services, optometric and optical services using leading-edge treatments, and state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical equipment.
Marks received recognition as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2021 and was ranked in four categories: Breast augmentation (No. 110), facelift (No. 41), liposuction (No. 74) and rhinoplasty (No. 35). To determine the winners, a national survey was sent to plastic surgeons, who were asked to recommend the best plastic surgeons across the country. Providers were also evaluated on quality metrics related to surgery preparation, surgical procedures, follow-up care and surgical outcomes. The rankings feature the top 200 plastic surgeons for breast augmentation and the top 150 for liposuction, facelift and rhinoplasty.
The plastic and reconstructive surgery team at Wake Forest Baptist offers patients the most advanced techniques for cosmetic procedures in addition to reconstructive surgery for cancer, trauma, acute and chronic wounds, and burn care.
Announcements
As part of an extensive rebranding initiative, Carolina Donor Services, North Carolina’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization, has unveiled a new name and logo, along with new mission, vision and values statements. At the heart of this rebranding is the organization’s new name, HonorBridge.
Its new mission statement is: HonorBridge is devoted to building connections that save and heal lives through organ and tissue donation.
The vision statement is: We set the pace for lifesaving donation around the world through continuous improvement and innovation. By building trusting relationships, we inspire communities and partners to be passionate advocates and invite people to experience the fulfillment of giving life to others.
The organization’s values are: Trust, diversity, equity and inclusion.
Awards
N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger was presented recently with the Legislative Excellence Award by the Police Benevolent Association. The award is in recognition of his work as primary sponsor of HB 417 — The Sergeant Mickey Hutchins Act. The bill would allow law enforcement officers who hold an advanced law enforcement or corrections certificate to purchase at full cost up to four years’ creditable service in the teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system or the local governmental employees’ retirement system.
On the Move
Triad Business Bank has hired Tom Peters as senior commercial real estate lender. Peters has held a number of executive positions with multiple banking institutions over the years, including stints with SunTrust Bank, Bank of the Ozarks, and most recently, Allegacy Federal Credit Union.
The State Highway Patrol has promoted Maj. Daryl B. Conley, a Winston-Salem State University graduate, to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Lt. Col. Conley will be assuming this role soon to be vacated by Lt. Col. Donna Carter who has announced her retirement effective Sept. 1. Conley is a graduate of the 54th Session of the Administrative Officer Management Program and the FBI National Academy class #278.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Chris Murray to the newly created role of chief member experience officer. Murray was most recently senior vice president of member experience. In his new role, Murray will be responsible for traditional marketing, indirect dealer services, credit administration, member satisfaction, Truliant Insurance Services and Truliant Financial Advisors. Also, the financial institution recently hired Steve K. Miller as director of digital marketing.
Kristen Saranteas has joined First Citizens Bank as treasury management services executive.
Tim Maurer has been hired as head of wealth management for Triad Financial Advisors.
Gabrielle D. Grimmett, daughter of Shirley S. Grimmett, both formerly of Clemmons, was a May 2020 graduate from Charleston School of Law in Charleston, S.C., with an emphasis in human rights. Grimmett recently passed the New York State Bar exams and is currently completing her application to be licensed in Washington where she wants to work for the federal government and practice international human rights law.
