Business Milestones

Achievers

The Class of 2021 has graduated from the 85th North Carolina School of Banking. The NCSB is one of the oldest state banking association banking schools in the nation. It is dedicated to expanding the skills and abilities of middle managers and prospective managers. Bankers who enroll in the school spend a week each August for four consecutive years to receive training in a college setting. The 2021 program took place Aug. 2-6 at the Raleigh Crabtree Marriott.

Local graduates are: Martha Brown, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Winston-Salem; and Justin Combs, Southern First Bank, Winston-Salem.

Alliance Insurance Services has been selected for the ninth year in a row to be part of a group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.

Two hundred sixty-seven independent agencies throughout the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2021 Best Practices Study. An IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency which then must qualify based on customer retention, growth, stability and financial management. More than 1,300 agencies were nominated this year.