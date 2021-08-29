Business Milestones

Achievers
Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that 62 of the firm’s attorneys were selected by their peers for inclusion on the 2022 Best Lawyers list, seven were selected as Best Lawyers “Lawyers of the Year,” and seven others were selected as Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch.”
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on peer review. Its methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.
Winston-Salem attorneys who were selected by their peers in their respective areas of practice for inclusion on the Best Lawyers list include: Matthew W. Georgitis, construction law; and Stephanie U. Eaton, construction, product liability litigation — defendants.
* * * *
Stacey Bailey-Pharr and Steve M. Pharr of Pharr Law have been designated as Best Lawyers in America 2022 by the Best Lawyers in America, a peer-review publication. Their practice area is construction law, litigation-construction.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 68 individuals for CPA licensure on Aug. 23.
Local individuals included Jason Ronald Grolimond Edelmann of Lexington, Lucas Anthony Koons of Pilot Mountain and Simond Raymond Bruce of Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Dan Barrett of the Barrett Law Firm in Clemmons has been recognized by his peers as 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of labor law-management for the Triad in Best Lawyers in America. Barrett has also been highlighted in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America for his caliber work in the practice areas of employment law — management, labor law — management and litigation and litigation — labor and employment.
Active in public service, Barrett has served in the North Carolina State Senate, on the Davie County Board of Commissioners, as a commissioner for the North Carolina Human Resources Commission, and as chairman of the Davie County Hospital Board of Trustees.
Announcements
Wise Eyes Family Eye Care is now open at 631 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem with a connection to its next-door neighbor, Twenty200 Eyewear, operated by local nonprofit IFB Solutions. IFB Solutions is the largest employer in the U.S. of people who are blind.
Wise Eyes optometrist Dr. Lindsay Totten is taking new patients and encourages all adults and children to have regular, annual eye exams. Information about her practice can be found at www.WiseEyesOfWinston.com or by calling Wise Eyes Family Eye Care at 336-830-8061. In addition to providing primary eye care, Wise Eyes specializes in emergency eye care, eye disease and contact lenses.
On the Move
Jason Hampton has joined Omega Construction’s Georgia division as a project manager. Founded in 1975, Omega Construction is a privately owned general contracting firm headquartered in Winston-Salem.
Kevin Phillips has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as purchasing manager. Prior to Mickey, Phillips was supply chain manager for Enviva Biomass in Raleigh. Aubrianna Amos has joined the Mickey team as marketing manager. Amos was most recently a marketing assistant with Endura Products in Colfax.
George C. Jones Jr. is the new executive director at Piedmont Business Capital. He served most recently as the executive director of Farmer Foodshare, an urban food hub based in Durham.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.