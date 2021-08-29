Business Milestones

Local individuals included Jason Ronald Grolimond Edelmann of Lexington, Lucas Anthony Koons of Pilot Mountain and Simond Raymond Bruce of Winston-Salem.

Dan Barrett of the Barrett Law Firm in Clemmons has been recognized by his peers as 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in the area of labor law-management for the Triad in Best Lawyers in America. Barrett has also been highlighted in the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America for his caliber work in the practice areas of employment law — management, labor law — management and litigation and litigation — labor and employment.

Active in public service, Barrett has served in the North Carolina State Senate, on the Davie County Board of Commissioners, as a commissioner for the North Carolina Human Resources Commission, and as chairman of the Davie County Hospital Board of Trustees.

Announcements

Wise Eyes Family Eye Care is now open at 631 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem with a connection to its next-door neighbor, Twenty200 Eyewear, operated by local nonprofit IFB Solutions. IFB Solutions is the largest employer in the U.S. of people who are blind.