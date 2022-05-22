Business Milestones

Announcements

DMJ & Co. and Johnson Price Sprinkle PA announced May 10 that their professional accounting and advisory firms will become DMJPS PLLC effective June 1.

The firm will offer business advisory and tax and assurance services to businesses, their owners and high-wealth individuals. Expanded services will include valuations, mergers and acquisitions, succession and exit planning, and health care practice consulting. The firm’s expanded industries will include professional services, real estate, manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality.

DMJPS will employ more than 135 professionals, including 13 partners, and have seven statewide office locations — Greensboro, Durham, Sanford, Wilmington, Asheville, Marion and Boone. Benjamin Hamrick, JPS chief executive officer, and Michael Gillis, DMJ managing partner, will serve in the role of co-CEO. As a merged firm, DMJPS is projected to be a U.S. Top 200 accounting firm with a revenue of $24 million.

Awards

Dr. Juan-Carlos Monguilod, chief medical officer at AuthoraCare Collective, was presented the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina’s Physician of the Year award on May 2 during the AHHC’s luncheon/50th annual convention and expo at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree. It was awarded on behalf of AHHC’s public relations committee.

A graduate of the Zaragoza University School of Medicine in Zaragoza, Spain, Dr. Monguilod has served AuthoraCare for 16 years as CMO. During the pandemic, he helped create a monthly virtual educational series which encouraged professional staff development for AuthoraCare clinicians. He was instrumental in creating a webinar to encourage the importance of COVID-19 vaccines among the Latino and Hispanic populations. He also spearheaded a collaboration between AuthoraCare and Compassion Health Care to provide clinic-based palliative care services to Caswell County residents; the new program launched March 16.

On the Move

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care announced that Katherine Brinkley has joined the staff as director of donor relations and stewardship. Most recently, Brinkley served as the assistant director of marketing and community engagement at ABC of NC in Winston-Salem.

Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by Wrangler and Lee, has announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown to serve as global head of environmental, social and governance.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.