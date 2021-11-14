Business Milestones

Achievers
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Carmen Ivelisse Canales and Yahel Humberto Flores, both of Winston-Salem, to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs as members at-large. Canales is the senior vice president and chief people officer at Novant Health. Flores is the Carolinas director of the American Business Immigration Coalition where he works to support economic development in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Also, Cooper has appointed Margaret Knigga-Daugherty of Boone to the North Carolina Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing as a person who is deaf. Knigga-Daugherty is a faculty member at Appalachian State University teaching American Sign Language.
* * * *
The law firm of Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler, a full-service law firm in High Point, has received a Triad Tier 1 ranking in DUI/DWI defense and a Triad Tier 2 ranking in commercial litigation in the 2022 Edition of U.S. News—Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Rankings are based on overall practice area performance, client feedback and peer recognition.
* * * *
Pharr Law, PLLC was ranked by U.S. News in the 2022 edition of “Best Law Firms,” Metropolitan (Triad) Tier 1 in the following categories: Construction law and litigation-construction.
* * * *
North Carolina’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has launched a new Teacher Leadership Council.
The council’s 30 teacher members, who will meet monthly, will serve as an advisory board for the agency as well as a key communications conduit for educators in schools across the state.
Local members include: Danny Eldreth, Ashe County Schools; Erin Ellington, Watauga County Schools; Eric Riggs, Surry County Schools; and Stephanie Wallace, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The council seeks to strengthen communication channels with teachers across the state, allowing them to provide input and feedback educational issues that affect them, their students and schools throughout the year. The council also seeks to serve as a professional development opportunity for those who have an interest in teacher leadership.
The council consists of representatives from the state’s eight educational regions, as well as charter schools. The goal in the council’s membership is to ensure diverse geographical participation, as the challenges teachers face are often unique to their location and community. To ensure broad representation, members are also selected based on subject area, grade level and number of years in the classroom.
* * * *
The Small Business Center at Surry Community College was designated as a Small Business Community Champion for 2021 by American Express. This designation is given to business associations and community organizations to spread awareness of the importance of shopping small to support small business.
This is the third year in a row that SCC’s Small Business Center has received this recognition. This year’s designation will allow the SBC to support Pilot Mountain. In previous years, they have supported the towns of Boonville and Elkin.
This recognition comes leading up to Small Business Saturday, held Nov. 27. American Express Neighborhood Champions will work nationwide to build excitement about shopping locally within their communities.
Awards
EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, recently received two awards in sustainability ratings: Prime status in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, a first for EGGER Group, and the EcoVadis silver medal.
ISS ESG is one of the leading rating agencies in the sustainable investment segment, following a scientifically based rating concept. Non-financial information from the areas of environment, social affairs and governance is taken into account and rated on nearly 100 criteria specifically selected for each industry. Companies achieve Prime status if they meet or exceed the sustainability performance requirements defined by ISS ESG for a specific industry. Prime status is reserved for the best companies in their respective industries, based on data from 2019/2020 sustainability reports. EGGER ranked in the top three of 46 companies in its industry assessed by ISS.
In addition, EcoVadis awarded EGGER the silver medal for the second time, putting the wood-based materials manufacturer among the top 25% of all companies evaluated industry-wide. The evaluation focuses on more than 20 criteria, which are subdivided into four areas: Environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EGGER was able to raise its overall rating compared to the last EcoVadis rating and is now among the top 5% of companies evaluated in its own industry.
* * * *
High Point University held the 2021 Homecoming Weekend Oct. 22-24. Hundreds of High Point University alumni returned to campus for a variety of events.
The highlight of the weekend is the annual Alumni Awards Ceremony. Hosted by the Alumni Association, the ceremony honored HPU alumni who have made outstanding accomplishments and demonstrated a commitment to their communities and the university.
Those honored included:
Lifetime Achievement Award, Gene C. Kester, class of 1966
Alumnus of the Year Award, C. David Smith, class of 1981
Alumni Service Award, Danita M. Harris, class of 1999
President’s Award, Megan E. Oglesby, class of 2015
Each year, HPU also honors 10 young alumni who graduated within the last 10 years. This year’s Top 10 Under 10 are:
Adam J. Hatem, class of 2011, associate director of Athletic Academic Services at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.
Landon C. Harris, class of 2013, co-founder of Harris Family Holdings in Mocksville.
Linda J. Poplawski, class of 2013, medical physicist with West Virginia University Medicine in Morgantown, W.Va.
Lindsay D. Scott, class of 2013, talent development manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated in Charlotte.
Janay M. Whittaker, class of 2013, associate clinical counselor for CHRIS 180 in Atlanta.
Sarah N. Covington, class of 2014, physician assistant with Duke University Health Family Medicine in Burlington.
Chris M. Crawford, class of 2014, sports reporter for Spectrum News One and radio host/producer for WDBO in Orlando.
Dr. Jeffrey D. Berwager, class of 2016, anesthesiology resident with Atrium-Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
Rosana K. Filingeri, class of 2017, vice president of business development for Cybersafe Solutions in New York, N.Y.
Cydney C. Hamilton, class of 2018, manager of innovative programs for Heart to Hand in Largo, Md.
On the Move
Jaklyn Pierce, a UNCG graduate, has joined the Omega team as a project engineer in the Winston-Salem office.
American National Bankshares, parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, has announced that Gregg Strader, executive vice president and chief banking officer, will retire at the end of 2021. Two new executive vice presidents and co-heads of banking, Rhonda Joyce and Alex Jung, will succeed him at the bank. Joyce will work from American National’s Greensboro Green Valley office. Jung will work from the bank’s Winston-Salem location.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.