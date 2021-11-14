Business Milestones

The Small Business Center at Surry Community College was designated as a Small Business Community Champion for 2021 by American Express. This designation is given to business associations and community organizations to spread awareness of the importance of shopping small to support small business.

This is the third year in a row that SCC’s Small Business Center has received this recognition. This year’s designation will allow the SBC to support Pilot Mountain. In previous years, they have supported the towns of Boonville and Elkin.

This recognition comes leading up to Small Business Saturday, held Nov. 27. American Express Neighborhood Champions will work nationwide to build excitement about shopping locally within their communities.

Awards

EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, recently received two awards in sustainability ratings: Prime status in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, a first for EGGER Group, and the EcoVadis silver medal.