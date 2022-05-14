Business Milestones

Achievers

Children’s Law Center of Central N.C. welcomed Imam Joèl Saahir, resident imam of Masjid Al-Muminun, to its board of directors.

* * * *

These partners at Holden & Mickey have received the following honors:

Gerald M. Malmo III qualified for MassMutual’s Leader’s Conference for his business production in 2021.

David Holden was recognized by the firm’s Broker Dealer as the leading producer of investment business in the Triad.

Brian Holden‘s business production in 2021 qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table.

Lawrence Holden‘s Court of the Table business production qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table for the 45th time (one of four advisers in North Carolina and 17 nationwide). Court of the Table is internationally recognized as a mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.

John E. Mickey will celebrate his 46th year continuing to service business placed by his father and grandfather this year.

Steven H. Davis qualified for MassMutual’s Leader’s Conference for business production in 2021.

* * * *

Cook Medical’s Winston-Salem manufacturing facility recently received an IS0 14001 certification, the global standard for environmental management system practices.

As part of the certification process, the Cook Medical Winston-Salem facility identified all existing environmental efforts and identified objectives for the next several years. IS0 14001 accreditation also requires annual audits from an internationally recognized third party to measure progress against the promised environmental goals.

Cook Medical’s Winston-Salem facility is the third location to receive the certification, following its Denmark and Ireland locations.

Announcements

ActionCOACH has partnered with the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce and Maddie Cakes Bakery to have a lunch and learn event, Set Your Mind to Success.

The free event, designed to help business owners grow and scale with intention, will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 at Maddie Cakes Bakery, 5397 U.S. 158 in Bermuda Run.

Participants will leave with clarity and focus. The event is also helpful for planning succession and exit strategies.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/5c2jb5tz.

Awards

Atrium Health has received the 2022 Energy Star Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy.

It is the fifth consecutive year Atrium Health has been recognized by the EPA for its energy efficiency programs.

Atrium Health has been involved with the Energy Star Partnership for more than nine years. Atrium Health began its energy efficiency journey in 2012, setting a goal to achieve a 20% energy reduction over five years. Since then, the organization has invested more than $12.5 million in energy efficiency projects, such as lighting retrofits and efficient temperature regulation control strategies in operating suites. Atrium Health met its 20% goal and has now surpassed a 30% reduction from the 2012 baseline.

* * * *

For the 21st consecutive year, Food Lion has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Since 2000, Food Lion reduced energy consumption by more than 853.7 million kilowatt hours. The company also reduced carbon emissions by more than 605,003 metric tons. As a result, the energy Food Lion saved is enough to charge more than 73 billion smartphones.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Hibbard to the role of chief digital officer. Previously, Hibbard was the senior vice president, digital experience and business transformation.

HanesBrands has announced that Vanessa LeFebvre has been named president of global activewear. She joins HanesBrands from Adidas, where she was senior vice president, commercial, North America, with responsibility for e-commerce, retail stores and wholesale.

Christy Crowell, Toni Lee and Penny Mukina have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ client services team as financial services specialists. They are working in the Concord, Huntersville Birkdale and Mooresville Lake Norman offices, respectively.

