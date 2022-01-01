Business Milestones

Achievers

Winston-Salem scored 87 points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Durham each scored 100 points.

The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who live and work in the city.

The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the United States. The full MEI listing is available at https://reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.

Announcements

North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced that Truliant has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete a fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing, or eClosing. The transaction included a paperless mortgage eClosing and also used the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law.