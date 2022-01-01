Business Milestones

Achievers
Winston-Salem scored 87 points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. Greensboro, Chapel Hill and Durham each scored 100 points.
The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people who live and work in the city.
The annual MEI is produced by the Human Rights Campaign, which represents more than 1.5 million members and supporters of LGBT equality in the United States. The full MEI listing is available at https://reports.hrc.org/municipal-equality-index-2021.
Announcements
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced that Truliant has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete a fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing, or eClosing. The transaction included a paperless mortgage eClosing and also used the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law.
It was the first North Carolina eClosing in which the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations. Previously, N.C. notaries were required to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers. A King homebuyer completed the eClosing with Truliant in Winston-Salem and a notary in Charlotte using the state’s Emergency Video Notarization law. The electronically notarized documents were accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.
North Carolina adopted the temporary Emergency Video Notarization law in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which enabled remote online notarization. Previously, eNotaries were required to be physically present when eClosing documents were signed. The state has not enacted a permanent RON law, but one is currently under consideration by the General Assembly.
In 2020, Truliant became the second North Carolina-based financial institution to offer a fully electronic mortgage closing process. Electronic closings—from mortgage applications to closing—significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process. No paper is exchanged throughout the process. The closing in this instance took 27 minutes from start to finish.
Beth Eller, vice president of Truliant Mortgage Services and a member of the N.C. Secretary of State’s 2021 eMortgage Closing Advisory Committee, oversaw the fully remote eClosing at Truliant. Eller launched Truliant’s eClosings program in 2020.To view a video about North Carolina’s electronic mortgage closing initiative, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=dufVIIB1jE4.
Awards
Twenty-seven teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching 2022 Prudential N.C. Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.
Local teachers include: Charlene Horton, Ashe County Schools; Candice Fenton-Haynes, Mount Airy City Schools; and Brooke Bentley, Wilkes County Schools.
One of the finalists will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential N.C. Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented Feb. 17 at the Bardo Center at Western Carolina University.
* * * *
British American Tobacco’s vaping brand Vuse has won the Sustainable Product Award in the 2021 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards. The award recognizes innovative and impactful products that are ‘purpose-built for a sustainable future.’
SEAL Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that celebrates leadership through its business sustainability and environmental journalism awards.
BAT is focusing on the disposal and recyclability of Vuse products through innovative design and life cycle schemes.
On the Move
High Point University recently welcomed six new staff members: Mary Cuthbertson, content creator; Kristen Roth, educational technology specialist; Tammy Todd, transcript coordinator; Tanner White, campus concierge; Markyl Wilson, resident director; and Pete Worcester, advancement officer.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Lis Mulcahy to director of member satisfaction. Previously, Mulcahy was Truliant’s director of Member Financial Centers, Central Region.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.