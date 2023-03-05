Achievers

Novant Health has welcomed two new members to the board of trustees: Avery Hall Sr. and James P. Taylor. Hall serves as chairman of the Triad Region Board and Taylor serves as chairman of the Southern Piedmont Region Board. Both positions became active as of Jan. 1.

Hall is senior vice president/commercial banking lender at Wells Fargo in Winston-Salem where he has served in various capacities for nearly 30 years.

Taylor is vice president of finance in the consumer lending segment of Wells Fargo in Charlotte.

Anna Fleig, a staff counselor at Full Life Counseling, has achieved certification and recognition as a certified sex therapist by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists. She completed her graduate studies in divinity and counseling at Wake Forest University and completed her sex therapy training through The Buehler Institute.

With this achievement, Fleig becomes one of 31 AASECT sex therapy providers in North Carolina and one of just three AASECT sex therapists in Winston-Salem.

Grants

Wake Forest University School of Medicine received four grants totaling more than $1.1 million from The Duke Endowment to help improve health in communities across North Carolina.

The four grants focus on projects that enhance patient care and promote better access to health care options.

The “Health Care Connection Access to Care” project was awarded $450,000 to broaden access to health care among low-income and uninsured residents of Wilkes County. The project aims to decrease hospital readmission rates and improve health outcomes and continues a long-standing relationship between the endowment and Wilkes County.

A team of two Wake Forest University School of Medicine faculty members, Dr. Jason Stopyra, associate professor of emergency medicine, and Dr. Simon Mahler, professor of emergency medicine, were awarded $321,000 for a three-year project to use implementation science — the study of methods to incorporate evidence-based research findings into clinical use — to help reduce cardiac emergency disparities in rural areas such as Wilkes County. A virtual telehealth process will quickly connect paramedics with physicians to evaluate patients who may be experiencing a heart attack and enable enhanced care to be provided in an ambulance.

A grant of $100,000 was awarded to “The Healthy Guilford Coalition” to establish a new Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas Coalition. Bringing together Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and Cone Health, community-based nonprofits, and the Guilford County Health Department, this project will create positive lasting changes in social determinants of health and contribute to overall healthy lifestyles in Guilford County. The Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas initiative was launched by The Duke Endowment in 2015, helping communities in both North and South Carolina address health concerns like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

Suzanne Danhauer, professor of social sciences and health policy, received $296,000 for a three-year project to enhance well-being and decrease burnout in medical school faculty. The project will address the impact of COVID-19 on the mental and physical health of physicians and other faculty and staff by providing methods to honor self-care and create a sense of community.

On the Move

Rebecca Rankin and Siedah Miller, joined Full Life Counseling as staff counselors. Rankin is a third-career counselor since transitioning out of her role at the Comprehensive Cancer Center for Wake Forest Baptist Health. She counsels those affected by caregiver stress, healthcare stress, grief, loss and life transitions, both in-person and via telehealth. Miller is a second career counselor who transitioned from a career in early childhood education. She counsels children 5 and older, adolescents and adults. She offers play therapy for young children only in-person, but sees adolescents and adults both in-person and via telehealth.

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association, a multi-family housing organization, has welcomed Benjamin Brockschmidt of Winston-Salem as its new executive director.