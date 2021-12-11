Business Milestones

Achievers
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently elected board officers and committee chairpersons. Don Flow of Forsyth County was named chairman of the board.
* * * *
As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates to 32 offices.
The new employees recently graduated from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony Dec. 7.
DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line make sure they have the appropriate documents.
The examiners graduated after five weeks of classroom study at DMV locations in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They will take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL ID and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct road tests for new drivers.
Local examiners and their duty stations include: Crystal Cain and David Williamston, Winston-Salem South; and Tammie Shore, Yadkinville.
Announcements
EGGER Wood Products will invest $20 million for an additional production line and $30 million for a recycling center at its Lexington manufacturing facility next year. The company’s supervisory board announced the investments, part of completion for Phase I work at the site, after visiting the U.S. plant for its quarterly meeting last month. EGGER, an Austrian-based manufacturer of wood-based materials, opened its Lexington plant — the 20th globally, but first in North America — last year.
Since September 2020, the 1 million-square-foot facility has been producing particleboard and thermally fused laminate. To produce TFL, lamination lines use short-cycle presses to fuse resin-soaked decor papers onto particleboard, forming a sealed, non-porous surface. A variety of colors and textures are available for use in furniture and interior design applications. The new investment will add a third lamination line to increase TFL production capacity.
Scheduled for completion by the end of 2022, the third lamination line represents a 50% increase in TFL production capacity and shorter lead times for customers. The new lamination line will also allow for the manufacturing of products that have not yet been produced in North America. This includes EGGER Feelwood TFL panels, featuring woodgrain designs and textures that align perfectly. Feelwood is nearly indistinguishable from real wood, but offers more durability, scratch resistance and less fading over time.
New recycling facilities will also be installed beginning in the second half of 2022, with completion in early 2023. EGGER currently uses pre-consumer recycled materials, like sawdust and wood chips from sawmills and other wood producers. The new investment, including large-scale grinders and sifters, will allow for the recycling of wooden construction waste-like boxes, pallets and trimmed wood into additional raw material for particleboard production.
Combined, these new investments will create 35-40 new jobs. That is in addition to the more than 450 jobs already created — exceeding the original projection of 400 jobs in Phase I. In total, the 15-year, three-phase project is expected to create an estimated 770 jobs, with a total investment of $700 million.
* * * *
Sherrill Furniture Company, a high-end furniture manufacturer, will create 90 new jobs in Catawba County, and invest $2.96 million to open a new custom-upholstery production facility in Conover.
The company was founded in Catawba County in 1945 and is managed by Charles Sherrill, the third generation of Sherrill family leadership.
Under the management of Sherrill, the company is expanding to add a fifth production facility, and 140,000 square feet, to its roster of upholstery and woodworking plants.
Awards
Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality-improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in both Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs, Novant Health was awarded by demonstrating how the organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.
The following local Novant Health facilities were recognized with awards:
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center:
Gold Plus — Stroke and Heart Failure
Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll — Stroke and Heart Failure
Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
Gold Receiving Plus and Gold — Mission: Lifeline STEMI
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center: Silver Plus — Stroke
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center: Gold Plus — Stroke and Heart Failure
Additionally, Novant Health received the STEMI regional recognition for the Mission: Lifeline program as well as the Target: Blood Pressure Silver achievement level, Target: Type II Diabetes Gold status, and Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol Gold recognition.
On the Move
High Point University welcomed 11 new staff members this month: Nayasia Coleman, assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement; George Colvin, counselor; Sarah Duysen, assistant director of athletic communications for general athletics; Jonathan Hicks, computing support analyst; Amna Hussain, department administrator of HPU’s Office of Student Success; Gregory Keever, network analyst; Lauren Kowtko, student success coach as a part of Student Success; Zachary Oliver, computing support analyst; Markita Rowe, coordinator of electronic communications in the Office of Institutional Advancement; John Schoultz, education liaison for the Doctor of Medical Science Program; and Cody Trudell, administrative assistant for Student Accounts.
Samaritan Ministries has named Mynikah Ezell as marketing manager. Earlier in her career, Ezell worked at the Bryan Family YMCA in Greensboro and the YMCA of the Triangle Association Office in Raleigh.
High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford announced Dec. 7 that Gregory Ferguson has been appointed deputy city manager and will transition to this role on Jan. 2.
Allen Thomas of Greenville has been sworn in as region 4 administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has oversight of the federal agency for nine district offices located across eight states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.