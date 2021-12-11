Business Milestones

Announcements

EGGER Wood Products will invest $20 million for an additional production line and $30 million for a recycling center at its Lexington manufacturing facility next year. The company’s supervisory board announced the investments, part of completion for Phase I work at the site, after visiting the U.S. plant for its quarterly meeting last month. EGGER, an Austrian-based manufacturer of wood-based materials, opened its Lexington plant — the 20th globally, but first in North America — last year.

Since September 2020, the 1 million-square-foot facility has been producing particleboard and thermally fused laminate. To produce TFL, lamination lines use short-cycle presses to fuse resin-soaked decor papers onto particleboard, forming a sealed, non-porous surface. A variety of colors and textures are available for use in furniture and interior design applications. The new investment will add a third lamination line to increase TFL production capacity.