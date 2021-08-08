Business Milestones

On the Move

Miracles In Sight Eye Bank’s board of directors has named Ingrid Schunder , former vice president of donor logistics, as president. Schunder began her career in eye banking in 1999 in Austin, Texas, at the Lone Star Lions Eye Bank.

Adrienne Roethling, longtime curator for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, has been named the new director effective immediately. Roethling graduated from Longwood Gardens with a certificate in professional gardening with an emphasis on public horticulture. She resides in Kernersville with her husband, Jon Roethling, the director of Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.