 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Milestones
0 Comments

Business Milestones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On the Move

Miracles In Sight Eye Bank’s board of directors has named Ingrid Schunder, former vice president of donor logistics, as president. Schunder began her career in eye banking in 1999 in Austin, Texas, at the Lone Star Lions Eye Bank.

Adrienne Roethling, longtime curator for Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, has been named the new director effective immediately. Roethling graduated from Longwood Gardens with a certificate in professional gardening with an emphasis on public horticulture. She resides in Kernersville with her husband, Jon Roethling, the director of Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.

+1 
Ingrid Schunder

Schunder
+1 
Adrienne Roethling

Roethling

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News