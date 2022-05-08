Business Milestones

Achievers

American Trucking Associations’ Transportation Security Council recognized a number of fleets for their commitment to trucking industry security and loss prevention efforts.

The winners were recognized at ATA’s 2022 Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition.

The ATA Excellence in Security, sponsored by ZeroEyes, went to Old Dominion Freight Lines in Thomasville.

* * * *

The State Highway Patrol recently swore in 16 new troopers, including Jason Trever Warf, at a ceremony held for the 155th Basic Highway Patrol School.

Winston-Salem will be Warf’s duty station.

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations May 25 to begin a field training program. For information, visit www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.

* * * *

Keith Norman, John Setzer and Scott Young have been recognized on the 2022 Forbes “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” list published April 7. They are wealth management advisers in Merrill Lynch’s Winston-Salem office.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 24 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in March.

Local individuals included: Shelby Elizabeth Horton of Colfax, Bradley William Stanton of Waxhaw and James Caleb Swaim of Winston-Salem.

* * * *

Cook Medical’s Winston-Salem manufacturing facility announced that it has recently received an IS0 14001 certification, the global standard for environmental management system practices.

The ISO 14001 standard is a voluntary commitment that Cook made to help establish an effective environmental management system that can identify, manage and track all efforts pertaining to its environmental impact, meaning it will be able to better measure its carbon footprint and implement processes that will aim to help reduce wastes, water usage and electricity usage.

Cook Medical’s Winston-Salem facility is the third location to receive the certification, following the Denmark and Ireland locations. The company notes that it plans to expand on these efforts over the coming years, aiming to achieve ISO 14001 certification for all its manufacturing facilities globally.

* * * *

Alan M. Ruley, an attorney at Bell, Davis & Pitt, is one of 26 attorneys named to the 2022 Class of Leaders in the Law by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly. Ruley has been an integral member of the firm for more than three decades. During this time, he has established a reputation as a seasoned trial and appellate attorney, handling all aspects of civil litigation and with a niche practice area in insurance coverage.

* * * *

Joyce Farms, a provider of all-natural and heritage breed meat and poultry products, has achieved British Retail Consortium Global Food Safety Certification at its plant in Winston-Salem. BRC is a global quality and food safety certification program that is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative.

The BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality, and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing and packing industry. Certification is only awarded to organizations that have embraced a top-to-bottom food safety culture and approach throughout their company. To achieve certification, Joyce Farms undertook a rigorous third-party audit against certification requirements.

Activities

Culp recently received a visit from the U.S. Embassy at its Culp Upholstery Fabrics facility located in the CODEVI industrial park in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. The CODEVI park sits on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. As part of the tour of the western Dominican Republic, the U.S. Embassy team chose to visit CODEVI along with other sites important to commerce. The CODEVI industrial park is home to many internationally well-known textile/apparel companies, and Culp had the honor of being one of two facilities selected by CODEVI leadership for the embassy tour.

Leading the tour was general manager of Culp’s Haiti facilities, Edgar Alfaro, along with members of the leadership team for Culp Upholstery Fabrics Haiti — Monica Sanchez, Silvia Garcia and Massiel Marcelino. Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, Robert Thomas, and his team walked the floors of the recently completed building, speaking to Culp employees and learning about the cut and sew process.

In addition to the tour, Culp management gave a presentation to the embassy visitors about various initiatives Culp takes to improve the workplace such as round table discussions, leadership training and classes, and more.

Awards

Erna Womble was honored by the University of South Carolina School of Law with its Platinum Compleat Lawyer Award, the school’s highest alumni honor.

Elizabeth O. Temple, chairwoman and CEO of Womble Bond Dickinson, accepted the award on Womble’s behalf April 14 at a dinner in Columbia, S.C.

The award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to the legal profession and exemplify the highest standards of professional competence, ethics and integrity.

Womble is co-president of Clearly Bespoke Strategies in Winston-Salem and she credits her firm, Womble Bond Dickinson, as integral to her successful professional career.

Announcements

Family owned and operated Allen Industries, based out of Greensboro, acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite (previously Burton Signworks) on April 6.

Allen Industries got its start in 1931 with neon signs, growing into a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company. The fourth-generation sign-maker has a national footprint with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio.

The Mount Airy facility will be Allen Industries seventh location. Allen Industries completed nearly 2,000 national and international installations last year.

Allen Industries plans to add employees and bring back the numbers and culture of the former Burton Electric Signs/Burton Signworks and welcomes all applications. For information, visit www.allenindustries.com/careers

On the Move

Stuart L. Brooks has joined Bell, Davis & Pitt in Winston-Salem as an associate. Before joining the firm, Stuart practiced at a Winston-Salem law firm and previously served as a prosecutor.

